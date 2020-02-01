Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds boy’s basketball team clashed with the Decatur Eisenhower Saturday afternoon at the 1st annual Alton Boys Shootout in Alton. The Redbirds beat Decatur Eisenhower 67-52.

Alton was led by Ky’Lun Rivers with 24 points and Moory Woods with 16 points. Decatur Eisenhower was led by Bryan Phillips with 26 points and R.J Walker with 13.

Alton and Decatur Eisenhower was tied 13-13 after one quarter. Alton went up 24-21 at halftime. In the third quarter, Alton held Decatur 43-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. Alton outscored Decatur 24-14 in the fourth quarter.

