WEST ALTON, MO. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is pleased to announce the Leave No Trace organization has selected the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary as a 2025 Spotlight site. As outdoor areas nationwide are being impacted by record use, this new initiative from Leave No Trace shines a light on communities rising to meet this challenge with multi-day, onsite education, and restoration initiatives. Riverlands is one of just 20 locations nationwide to receive the distinction this year.

Local land agencies or community groups nominate sites for the Leave No Trace Spotlight initiative. The diverse sites chosen in 2025 span the country, each with unique environmental challenges. The initiative aims to equip each Spotlight area with relevant Leave No Trace tools that address the site's impacts and foster healthy lands and people. The Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team will be at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary April 10-12, collaborating with the Rivers Project, Audubon Center at Riverlands, and partners on a variety of programs including stewardship projects, workshops, and community outreach.

“The Spotlight program is an amazing way to highlight the power of a community and the steps they can take to protect the outdoor areas they love,” states Dana Watts, the Executive Director of Leave No Trace. “This program puts conservation into action and the 3-day Spotlight led by Leave No Trace staff, focuses on workshops, Leave No Trace education, and community engagement to ensure that every Spotlight host is left with the tools necessary to continue to protect and conserve the areas around them.”

The following events are free and open to the public, and we encourage people of all ages to attend. For more information visit: lnt.org/event/riverlands-migratory-bird-sanctuary/

Friday, April 11: Leave No Trace Trivia & Social Hour, 5:00-7:00pm, Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Whether you are new to Leave No Trace or consider yourself an expert, join us for this interactive game night to gauge your knowledge of Leave No Trace practices and principles. Social hour and mingling is scheduled for the 5:00pm hour where visitors can grab a bite and chat with outreach tables. Independent-play trivia begins at 6:00pm and will feature opportunities to learn about Leave No Trace, the USACE and Riverlands mission, bird trivia, and more. Fun prizes and swag will be awarded to winners. Smart phones will be needed to participate.

Saturday, April 12: Leave No Trace and Confluence Trash Bash, 8:30-11:30am, followed by a celebration picnic and Open Space STL Watershed Festival, 11:00am-2:00pm, Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, West Alton, MO

Join Leave No Trace, the Audubon Center at Riverlands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Open Space STL, and other local organizations for a fun and family-friendly annual community trash bash along the Mississippi River. Volunteers who register for the land-based clean up with Leave No Trace will remove debris and litter from Ellis Island at Riverlands. Recommended for ages 12+, pre-registration required at: rb.gy/8v9ywp

After the trash bash, join us at the Audubon Center at Riverlands for the Watershed Picnic and Festival to celebrate the efforts and hard work of the volunteers. The festival will be hosted by Open Space STL, the Audubon Center at Riverlands, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Leave No Trace, and will feature free food and drinks, education booths, fishing opportunities, and activities for the whole family.

For more information, please contact Corrinne O’Brien at 636-312-5501

More like this: