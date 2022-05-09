WEST ALTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Rivers Project Office, is partnering with the Audubon Center at Riverlands and TreeHouse Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to host the second annual Walk for Wildlife event on Saturday, May 14th from 10am – 2:00pm. This fun-run style walk will benefit the TreeHouse Wildlife Center during the peak spring baby season while also supporting the conservation education team at the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

Education Manager of the Audubon Center at Riverlands, Emily Connor, describes the event, “Visitors will have an incredibly unique opportunity to experience spring migration at Riverlands while participating in this educational 5k. You can walk or run through the course which features tons of wildlife education stations and activities. The entire day is sure to be a blast!” The 5k route will be closed to traffic as families and fun-runners can walk or jog down Riverlands Way to the Paul E. Bauer Memorial Trail at Heron Pond. This provides an off-road experience for participants while allowing for an accessible route for strollers, wheelchairs, etc. Participants are invited to stop at stations along the way for opportunities to meet TreeHouse ambassador animals, chat with USACE Wildlife Biologists, create nature art, and more. “Walk for Wildlife is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and help support our [TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s] mission to save wildlife”, explains TreeHouse Fundraising Coordinator, Kelly Vandersand.

Tickets are $10 a person (children three and younger are free). All participants will receive a goody bag of 5k swag, craft supplies, educational materials, and snacks/beverages sponsored by Phillips 66. Additionally, all ticket purchasers will be eligible for raffle prizes. Following the Walk for Wildlife Event, attend the free "Explore with the Corps" seminar at the Audubon Center at Riverlands where guests can learn from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wildlife Biologists as they discuss bottomland forest bird monitoring efforts.

In order to provide a safe 5k course, Riverlands Way will be closed at the parking lot of the Audubon Center at Riverlands and Rivers Project Office. Subsequently, Maple Island Access Boat Ramp, Riverlands Picnic Pavilion, and driving access to Heron Pond will be closed from 07:00AM – 02:00PM on Saturday May 14th. Parking will be provided in the Audubon Center lot and along the Riverlands Way shoulder at the guidance of park rangers.

