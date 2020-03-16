Effective immediately and until further notice, per the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit social gatherings and events to 50 people or less, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are temporarily suspending operations due to the evolving COVID-19 health situation.

Ticketholders will be refunded in full for all canceled cruises. For questions regarding refunds, please contact 877-982-1410.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).



About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

