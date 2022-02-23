ST. LOUIS – The party’s on at the St. Louis Riverfront in celebration of the city’s most beloved holidays – Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day! Come aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch for festive fun at the Mardi Gras Recovery Brunch Cruise, Fat Tuesday Party Cruise, and St. Patrick’s Day Recovery Brunch Cruise.

“Here in St. Louis, we take Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day seriously – what better way to experience our favorite holidays than with our lively, themed excursions on the Mississippi River!” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations, Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “Bring your friends and family and create unforgettable memories on the riverfront.”

MARDI GRAS RECOVERY BRUNCH CRUISE

The day after the Soulard parade, continue the “Mardi Pardi” aboard the riverboats with a sprawling brunch buffet featuring all the flavors of New Orleans: mini muffulettas, crab cakes, steak, and hash with spicy cream sauce, bananas foster Belgian waffles, and much more! Passengers will also enjoy drink specials and live music from St. Louis’ own Saint Boogie Brass Band.

WHEN: Sunday, February 27: 1 to 3 p.m.

TICKETS: $51. Cash bar available for those 21 and older.

FAT TUESDAY PARTY CRUISE

It’s the best Tuesday of the year! Dress in Mardi Gras garb, eat your fill with themed concessions available for purchase, enjoy Fat Tuesday drink specials, and dance to live DJ entertainment. The night ends with the crowning of the Fat Tuesday king and queen for best dressed Mardi Gras attire.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 1: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $28. Must be 21 or older. Cash bar.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY RECOVERY BRUNCH CRUISE

The St. Paddy’s Day celebrations continue after Saturday’s downtown parade. Come on down to the riverfront Sunday morning and feast upon a brunch buffet honoring the luck of the Irish with a menu featuring corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda muffins, colcannon (Irish mashed potatoes), strata, apple crumble, and Irish cream-spiked cheesecake. Passengers will also enjoy drink specials, live DJ entertainment, and lucky party favors.

WHEN: Sunday,March 13: 1 to 3 p.m.

TICKETS: $51. Cash bar available for those 21 and older.

RESERVATIONS

Make your cruise reservations today by visiting gatewayarch.com/riverboats or calling 877-982-1410.

LOCATION AND PARKING

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102. Access to the riverboats by car is only available via Chouteau Avenue. Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee next to the boats for a fee. For more on parking at the riverboats, visit gatewayarch.com/plan-your-visit/parking.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2022 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

