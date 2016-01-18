SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 69, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40: Madison County backyard rivals Roxana and East Alton-Wood River clashed in a Litchfield Invitational group-play opener Saturday afternoon, with the Shells taking a 69-40 win over the Oilers.

Blake Marks had a 30-point performance for the Oilers, but the Shells grabbed an 18-5 quarter time lead and blew open the game with a 28-12 third term.

Trace Gentry had 21 points for Roxana on five three-point shots, with Chance Foss and Zach Golonor adding 14 each and Blake Vandiver nine.

Tournament play was to continue Monday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, HILLSBORO 42: Brett Lane had 16 points and Brandon Hampton 14 with eight rebounds as Civic Memorial won its group-play opener in the Litchfield Invitational with a 64-42 win over Hillsboro Saturday.

The Eagles went to 12-4 on the year with the win.

David Lane added 11 points and JaQuan Adams nine points and nine rebounds in the win.

MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, STAUNTON 20: Collin Baumgartner had 18 points as Piasa Southwestern opened defense of its' Macoupin County Championship title with a 59-20 win over Staunton Saturday.

The Piasa Birds went to 9-10 on the year with the win.

Justin Bailey added 12 points for Piasa.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 73, ROXANA 43: Hannah Rexford’s 20 points weren’t enough as Jersey handed Roxana a 73-43 home loss Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers went to 10-8 on the year with the non-conference win; the Shells lost their fourth in a row to fall to 9-12.

Mackenzie Thurston led Jersey with 26 points, with Bethany Muenstermann adding 12 on four three-point shots, Ally Schroeder 10 and Mikayla Kraut nine.

Sara Kreutztrager had 10 points and seven rebounds for Roxana.

MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 60, NORTH MAC 26: Piasa Southwestern won its 14th game in a row and 38th straight at home as the Piasa Birds opened the Macoupin County Championship with a 60-26 win over North Mac Saturday.

The win put the Piasa Birds at 18-3 on the year.

Maddy Greeling led the way for Southwestern with 20 points, with Kelsey Rhoades adding 14, Jenna Moore eight and Karlie Green seven.

NORTH GREENE TOURNAMENT

CARROLLTON 52, BARRY WESTERN 40: Hannah Robinson had 16 points as Carrollton took fifth place in the North Greene Tournament fifth-place match over Barry Western in White Hall Saturday.

The Hawks went to 9-10 on the year with the win.

Hannah Krumweide added 15 for the Hawks and Carley Pyatt had 10.

Carrollton will host their Lady Hawk Invitational tournament beginning Saturday.

WRESTLING

REDBIRDS WIN TWO TITLES, FINISH FOURTH IN BATAVIA: Alton’s wrestling team had two individual champions as the Redbirds took fourth in the Batavia Invitational tournament Saturday.

Connor Broyles, wrestling at 132, and KeOntay Holmes, at 182, took home individual championships in their weight classes to help give the Redbirds 133 points on the day. Wheaton North won the team crown with 196 points, followed by host Batavia (192) and Plainfield South (172.5). Downers Grove North (117.5) finished behind the Redbirds.

Alejandro Lopez at 145 and Keyondrick Russell at 195 took seconds for Alton, who also got a fourth from Ryan Kane at 285, a fifth from Jaelyn Watkins at 138, a sixth from Alecquan Russell at 220, a seventh from Nijel Ward at 113 and an eighth from Hunter Hobbs at 120.

The Redbirds travel to Triad for a 6 p.m. Wednesday triangular with the Knights and Quincy.

EDWARDSVILLE WINS ST. CHARLES WEST TOURNEY: Three individual champions helped Edwardsville win the St. Charles West Tournament for the first time since 2012 Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers finished on top with 225 points, easily outdistancing Waynesville, Mo., who was second with 190 points. Francis Howell was third at 181 and Union County, Ky., was fourth at 176 points.

Mason Taylor, at 160; Chris Prosser, at 170; and Bobby Burnside, at 285, all took home individual crowns from the two-day tournament. Second-place finishes came from Noah Surtin (106), Baylor Montgomery (145) and James Watters (182), while thirds came from Jaleen Yancey (120), Devion Yancey (132) and Rafael Roman (145). Ben Schlueter was fifth at 126, Cole Mikulait was sixth at 220 and Dylan Wright seventh at 120.

Edwardsville hosts Belleville East for its Senior Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

WARRIORS TAKE 11TH AT GENESEO: Granite City had three medalists as the Warriors took 11th place in the Geneseo Tournament Saturday.

Granite scored 68.5 points for their finish at the tournament.

Kyle Thompson at 160 and Korinthian Nabors at 285 each had third-place finishes in their competitions, while Wilyonde Bell finished fifth at 145.

Granite hosts Belleville West at 6 p.m. Thursday for their Senior Night.

OILERS SWEEP THROUGH SUPER DUALS: East Alton-Wood River had a good day at their Super Duals meet Saturday, winning all three dual meets they took part in.

The Oilers defeated Pickneyville 45-24, local rival Civic Memorial 48-24 and the Collinsville junior varsity 37-32.

CM defeated Carlyle 34-30, but fell to the Panthers 36-24 and the Kahoks 42-24.

EA-WR hosts backyard rival Roxana, Carlyle, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Breese Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gym; the Eagles travel to wrestle the Shells at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

CRITCHFIELD WINS TITLE AT QUINCY: Jersey’s Brandon Critchfield took the championship at 132 in the Quincy Tournament Saturday.

Critchfield defeated Mediapolis, Iowa’s Shea Swafford 6-4 in the championship bout.

Collinsville scored 186 points to win the team title; the host Blue Devils were second at 183, Cahokia third at 174, Mediapolis fourth at 170.5 and Danville fifth at 152.

The Panthers’ Dylan Torrey was fifth at 138 and Ethan Miller sixth at 285.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 70, DUPO 55: Luke Wells' 18-point effort snapped East Alton-Wood River's six-game losing streak as the Oilers downed Dupo 70-55 at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night.

The Oilers went to 5-12 on the year with the win, while the Tigers fell to 3-13. EA-WR held leads of 14-6 at quarter time and 33-19 at halftime to run out winners.

Blake Marks had 12 points for the Oilers, with Cody Blacklock adding nine and Zane Butkovich eight.

Austin Francis led Dupo with 18 points, with Michael Overbay adding 13.

BELLEVILLE EAST 72, GRANITE CITY 55: Tra Allen's 27-point second half on his way to a 35-point game wasn't enough as Belleville East handed Granite City its third loss on the trot, the Lancers taking a 72-55 Southwestern Conference win over the Warriors at Granite City's Memorial Gym Friday night.

The Warriors, who were missing senior Kenny Berry with a knee injury, fell to 8-8 overall, 3-4 in the SWC, with the loss. Berry is expected back during this week's Triad Mid-Winter Classic in Troy. The Lancers went to 12-4 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Javon Pickett led East with 14 points, with Drew Millas and Jalen Jones adding 13 and Malachi Smith 11.

The Warriors will take on Riverview Gardens at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their Triad tournament opener.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, BRUSSELS 19: Marquette Catholic ran its record to 12-3 on the year with a 59-19 home win over Brussels Friday.

The win was the sixth straight for the Explorers.

ROXANA 63, STAUNTON 31: Roxana traveled to Staunton for a South Central Conference clash against Staunton Friday and came away with a 63-31 win over the Bulldogs.

The win put the Shells at 11-6 overall on the year, 2-2 in the SCC.

GREENFIELD 70, HARDIN-CALHOUN 61: Tyler Woods had eight three-point shots as part of a 27-point effort as Greenfield downed Hardin-Calhoun 70-61 in a fifth-place semifinal match of the Winchester Tournament Friday night.

Mitch Bick led the Warriors with 22 points, with Damian Pohlman adding 13.

Connor Shade scored 19 points for Greenfield in the win.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to send their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion; in addition, you may also submit scores and results to Feeney’s Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender’s feed, @RiverBenderNews, for inclusion.

More like this: