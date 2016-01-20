MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY MID-WINTER CLASSIC

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 51, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 41: A hot-shooting final quarter helped Quincy Notre Dame to a 51-41 win over Marquette Catholic in a Jersey Tournament match-up Monday, snapping the Explorers' seven-game winning streak.

The loss sent the Explorers to 13-4 on the year, while the Raiders went to 13-4 as well.

Justin Bottorff led the Raiders with 13 points, with Jacob Mayfield adding seven; Shandon Boone led the Explorers with 20 points, with Trey Aguirre and Ben Sebacher each adding seven points.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

COLLINSVILLE 59, JERSEY 52: Zac Ridenhour's 17-point effort wasn't enough as Jersey dropped a 59-52 decision to Collinsville in a Jersey Mid-Winter Classic game at Havens Gym in Jerseyville Monday.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 7-10 on the year; the Kahoks went to 7-9 overall with the win.

Drake Kanallakan had 21 points for the Panthers, with Jacob Witt adding five.

Tommy Maden led the Kahoks with 14 points, with Ronnie Midgett and Zach Flora each adding 13.

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

MOUNT ZION 72, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34: Mount Zion went on a scoring streak and held East Alton-Wood River's Blake Marks to 10 points as the Apollo Conference's Braves ran past the Oilers 72-34 in a group-play game at the Litchfield Invitational tournament Monday.

The Oilers fell to 5-14 on the year with the loss, 0-2 in the tournament thus far.

EA-WR will take on Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Thursday in the tournament.

REGULAR SEASON

HARDIN-CALHOUN 84, JACKSONVILLE ISD 44: Mitch Bick's 20-point night helped Hardin-Calhoun to an 84-44 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf Monday night.

The Warriors went out to a 20-11 quarter-time lead and led a the long break 36-20 before running out winners.

Sam Baalman, Jared Brackett and Easton Clark each had 13 points for the Warriors (10-4 overall), with Ty Bick adding seven points. McNeal led ISD with 14 points with White adding 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 47, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 36: Karley Schley's 16-point effort helped Metro East Lutheran to a 47-36 win Monday over Living Word Lutheran.

The Knights (10-8) took a 20-9 lead at the half and went on to take the win, leading 34-15 at three-quarter time and running out winners.

Abby Yurchuk had 11 points for MEL and Audrey Paitz had six points for the Knights in the win. Kayli Brown led Living Word with 23 points, with Keri Walker adding 10.

The Knights are scheduled to be in the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament beginning Saturday.

CARBONDALE TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE 70, MOUNT VERNON 28: Rachel Pranger's 21-point evening helped Edwardsville to a 70-28 win over Mount Vernon in the Tigers' opening game of the Carbondale Tournament Monday night.

Edwardsville got out to a 43-13 leat at halftime and were never seriously threatened as the game progressed.

Makenzie Silvey had 15 points for the Tigers and Criste'on Waters added 12 points in the win.

MARTIN LUTHER KING SHOOTOUT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, HUNTSVILLE (ALA.) LEE 49: Allie Troeckler's 26-point effort helped Civic Memorial to a 56-49 win over Huntsville Lee of Huntsville, Ala., at the Martin Luther King Shootout at North County Tech in North St. Louis County Monday morning.

The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Parkway North Saturday afternoon in the Atrium Hotel Great Rivers Shootout in Alton with the win; Troeckler had nine rebounds in her game in addition to the 26 points she scored.

Journey Coffman added nine points for CM, with Katelyn Turbyfill and Kalyn Troxell each having nine rebounds to go with Troeckler's. The Eagles improved to 12-8 on the year with the win.

NORTH GREENE 59, CARROLLTON 54: North Greene took advantage of some big scores down the stretch to hold off Greene County rival Carrollton in a 59-54 Spartan win over the Hawks Monday night.

Destyne Powell led the Spartans with 17 points on the night, with McGlenning adding 12.

Hannah Krumweide led Carrollton with 18 points with Emily Struble scoring 15.

The Lady Hawk Invitational is scheduled to commence Saturday in Carrollton.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD TOURNAMENT

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 52, NOKOMIS 47: Teddy Fifer's 17-point evening helped Metro East Lutheran to a 52-47 win over Nokomis in a group-play match at the Litchfield Invitational Tournament Tuesday night.

Jason Johnson and Noah Coddington added 12 points for the Knights, who held off a furious attempt by the Redskins to win the game.

Reid Detmers led the Redskins with 18 points, with Brayden Sabal adding 15.

The Knights (18-3) will take on Taylorville in a 7:30 p.m. Friday match-up.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, GREENVILLE 47: Brett Lane had 10 points to help Civic Memorial to a 54-47 win over Greenville in a group-play match at the Litchfield Tournament Tuesday.

Adam Hill and David Lane each had nine points for the Eagles with Brandon Hampton adding eight in the win.

David Holden led the Comets with 13 points, tops for the game.

CM went to 13-4 on the year with the win, while the Comets fell to 11-8.

MOUNT ZION 71, ROXANA 50: Trace Gentry's 28-point effort wasn't enough as Roxana dropped a 71-50 decision to Mount Zion in the Litchfield Invitational tournament Tuesday evening.

Zach Golonor had 10 points for the Shells, who will meet Greenville at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal of the Silver Bracket.

TRIAD MID-WINTER INVITATIONAL

RIVERVIEW GARDENS 71, GRANITE CITY 45: Riverview Gardens got out of the gate quickly and went on to defeat Granite City 71-45 in the opening game of the Triad Mid-Winter Invitational in Troy Tuesdsay night.

Ron Allen led the Warriors with 14 points with Jake Roustio adding 11 as GCHS dropped to 9-8 on the year. The Warriors were playing without leading scorer Kenny Berry, who has been out with a knee injury; he's expected back for Granite's game against Highland Friday.

The Warrior-Bulldog contest is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Triad.

REGULAR SEASON

CARROLLTON 48, NORTH GREENE 42: Jerrett Smith had 15 points as Carrollton knocked off Greene County rival North Greene 48-42 at home Tuesday night.

Luke Gillingham ad 14 points for the Hawks and Cole Brannan 10 in the win.

Jonah Hopper had 14 points for the Spartans and Dominic Booth 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 44, ALTON 43: Granite City's Addaya Moore scored with six seconds to go to give the Warriors a 44-43 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference clash in Alton Tuesday night.

“That was an extremely disappointing loss,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “There are not many words for a loss like that.

“Our kids played hard, we just let Moore score way too much in the fourth quarter and nothing seemed to go our way in the fourth quarter.”

The Redbirds held a 25-21 halftime lead but Moore's 12 final-quarter points helped give the Warriors the win.

LaJarvia Brown led the Redbirds with 21 points with Kenya Burnett had eight points for Alton (3-15 overall, 0-9 in the SWC). The Warriors (4-12 overall, 2-7 in the league) were led by Moore's 21 points, with Donyai Garrett adding 12 for GCHS.

The Redbirds host East St. Louis Thursday night while the Warriors take on West Central in the opening round of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Saturday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, O'FALLON 2: Tyler Schaeffer had two goals to pass his coach, Jason Walker, for second place on the Tigers' all-time goal-scoring list as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 7-2 in a Mississippi Vallley Conference Club Hockey Associaiton game at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink Tuesday night.

Tyler Hinterser, Christian Blandina, Riley Patton, Collin Kelsey and and Trevor Henson each scored for the Tigers, who went to 19-0-0 in the league on the seaosn with the win.

Matt Griffin got the win in goal for the Tigers, while Kristin Smith was between the pipes for the Panthers.

The Tigers meet Waterloo-Freeburg at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 25 at East Alton Ice Arena for their next game.

BETHALTO 4, ALTON 2: Konner Loewen had a hat trick as Bethalto defeated Alton 4-2 in a MVCHA Class 1A game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

Gage Wendel had a goal for the Eagles, while Zach Hunter and Tanner St. Peters scored for the Redbirds.

WRESTLING

OILERS WIN TWICE IN TRIANGULAR: East Alton-Wood River defeated backyard rival Roxana 38-33 and Carlyle 42-28 in a triangular wrestling meet at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

Drew Sobol (113), Zac Blasioli (152) and Zach Kincade (195) had two wins on the night for the Oilers, who went to 9-7 on the year in duals while Jon Robinson scored a big 3-2 win over Roxana's Owen Robinson at 285 to help the Oilers get the win in their dual meet.

Jordan Katzmarek at 106, James Henseler at 126, Jarod Foiles at 132, Alex Maguire at 138, Drew Huff at 170 and Brett Nyswonger at 220 each won a pair of bouts for the Shells on the night.

