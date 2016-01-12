GIRLS BASKETBALL

MONDAY NIGHT

BREESE MATER DEI 71, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43: Breese Mater Dei cooled off Marquette Catholic's recent hot streak, jumping out to a 26-8 lead at quarter time and downing the Explorers 71-43 in a non-conference game at Breese Monday night.

The Explorers, who went into the game having won five of their last six, fell to 7-11; the Knights went to 10-7 with the win.

Lila Snyder and Andria Pace led Marquette with nine points each, with Allison Hoefert scoring eight and Peyton Kline seven. Mater Dei was led by Kelsey Gerdes' 17 points.

The Explorers host Mount Olive Thursday night.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 40, DUPO 37: Metro East Lutheran came from behind to score a 40-37 win over Dupo in a non-conference tilt at Dupo Monday night.

The Knights fell behind the Tigers 19-12 at halftime and trailed 25-22 at three-quarter time, but a 18-12 final quarter allowed the Knights to run out winners.

Audrey Paitz and Abby Yurchuk led MEL (7-6) with 13 points each; Ellen Schulte had 11 points in the win. Megan Brown led the Tigers with 18 points, with Rachel Donald and Leia Campbell each getting eight.

MEL travels to Gillespie for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday contest.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, CARLINVILLE 32: Maddy Greeling's 24 points helped send Piasa Southwestern to their 14th straight win, a 57-32 South Central Conference triumph over Carlinville in Carlinville Monday night.

The win put the Piasa Birds at 17-3 overall, 5-0 in the SCC. The Cavaliers fell to 5-15 overall.

Erin Laubescher had 13 points on three three-point shots; Olivia Olroyd led the Cavs with 10 points.

Southwestern opens play in the Macoupin County Championship Saturday.

GILLESPIE 61, ROXANA 36: Gillespie overcame a stretch where they lost three of four games by getting past Roxana 61-36 in a South Central Conference clash at Larry Milazzo Gym Monday night.

The Shells fell to 9-10 overall with the loss; the Miners went to 10-6 with the win.

Abby Palen and Hannah Rexford led Roxana with 13 points each, with Sara Kreutztrager adding nine.

The Shells host Hillsboro Thursday night.

O'FALLON 46, GRANITE CITY 31: O'Fallon jumped out to a 23-9 lead at the half and went on to defeat Granite City 46-31 in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Monday.

The Warriors fell to 3-11 overall, 1-6 in the SWC with the loss; the Panthers moved to 10-6 overall, 5-3 in the league.

Donyai Garrett led Granite with 21 points; Hayley Crider added six points.

The Warriors travel to Belleville East for a Friday game.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, TRIAD 0: Tyler Schaeffer scored his 100th and 101st career goals for Edwardsville as the Tigers opened the final part of their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Associaiton schedule with a 7-0 win over Triad at East Alton Ice Arena Monday.

The win took the Tigers to 17-0-0 on the year with four games left; the MVCHA split the 12 teams into Class 1A and 2A after last Tuesday's games, with the top six teams overall being assigned to Class 2A. Each team will play each other once in both classes before the postseason begins in February.

Connor Stewart, John Paul Krekovich, Lucas Tucker, Stanley Lucas and Colin Kelsey also scored for the Tigers, who had 61 shots on goal. Matthew Griffin stopped all 10 Knight shots.

Edwardsville takes on Belleville at 8 p.m. Thursday at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink.

BETHALTO 8, HIGHLAND 4: Konnor Loewen had three goals and three assists as Bethalto downed Highland 8-4 at East Alton Ice Arena to begin both teams' Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association's Class 1A portion of the schedule Monday night.

Bethalto went to 8-9 on the year with the win.

The Eagles take on East Alton-Wood River in an 8:45 p.m. clash Jan. 18.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

OILERS, SHELLS SPLIT MATCHES: Backyard rivals Roxana and East Alton-Wood River split a pair of Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division matches at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Monday.

The Shells scored a 2,733-2,289 win over the Oilers in the boys competition, while the EA-WR girls downed Roxana 2,009-1,656.

Christian Bertoletti led Roxana with a 659 series, which included the day's high game at 258; Brandon Yarborough led the Oilers with a 498 series, which included a 199 high game.

On the girls' side, Shelby Yarborough rolled a 506 series to pace the Oilers, including a 186 high series. Andrea Mellinthin led the Shells with a 434 set, which included a 177 high game.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 48, BUNKER HILL 41: A 13-2 third term proved to be the difference as Piasa Southwestern scored a 48-41 non-conference road wn over Bunker Hill at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall Friday night.

The Piasa Birds and Minutemen went into the halftime break tied 22-22 before Southwestern took control in the third.

Collin Baumgartner led Southwestern with 18 points, with Justin Bailey adding 16 and Ben Lewis seven points to go with 12 rebounds.

The Piasa Birds host Breese Mater Dei Tuesday before beginning play in the Macoupin County Championship tournament Saturday.

WEEKEND

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT 68, CIVIC MEMORIAL 65: A Jacob Reuter three-ball with 2.1 seconds left gave Waterloo Gibault a 68-65 win over Civic Memorial in a non-conference clash in Bethalto Saturday.

The Hawks rallied from four down in the final 1:15 to steal the win; Reuter tied it with 39 seconds to go, but missed a free throw. Gibault grabbed the rebound and worked the clock until Reuter's game-winner.

The Hawks moved to 11-5 on the year; the Eagles fell to 10-4.

Next up for CM is a Tuesday night home game against Granite City.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 58, EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY 51: Teddy Fifer's 27 points helped Metro East Lutheran to a 58-51 win over Effingham St. Anthony in the St. Anthony Shootout Saturday night.

Fifer was 8-of-13 from the floor and hit 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the win.

Jason Johnson had 12 points for the Knights, who went to 15-3 on the year; Kenrique Brown added nine for MEL.

The Knights host Staunton Tuesday night at Hooks Gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KIRKWOOD 59, ALTON 42: Missouri recruit Jordan Roundtree scored 26 points, including five three-pointers, as Kirkwood defeated Alton 59-42 in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

“We led Roundtree score too much,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “She got hot in the second quarter, scoring their first eight points of the quarter, including two threes, and she continued that in the third quarter.

“Today a lot of the little things killed us; box her out, helping too much and leaving a girl wide-open for an easy shot when they would drive and dish off. I felt we competed, but foul trouble got us out of the game mentally and we just could not sustain any runs on them.”

LaJarvia Brown led Alton with 20 points, but fouled out with 3:30 to go; Jewel Wagner had eight points, which broke a four-game double-double run for her.

“They (the Pioneers) are a quality team,” Rickman said. “This competition is making us better, but we need to close the gap more and start winning some games.”

Alton plays at Edwardsville at 6 p.m. Friday in the front half of a girls-boys doubleheader at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

PANA 62, ROXANA 25: Roxana traveled to Pana for a Saturday afternoon South Central Conference clash and came away with a 62-25 loss.

The Shells fell to 9-9 overall, 2-3 in the SCC with the loss; the Panthers went to 7-7 overall, 3-2 SCC.

Abby Palen had seven points to lead the Shells, with Hannah Rexford and Cassie Vanzo each scoring six. Pana's Daylee Denton led all scorers with 22 points.

WRESTLING

REDBIRDS TAKE SECOND AT GENEVA: Alton's wrestling team had two individual champions as the Redbirds finished second at the Newbill Invitational at Geneva Saturday.

Machesney Park Harlem won the team title with 146.5 points, with the Redbirds second at 121.5. Plainfield Central was third at 109, Mundelin Carmel was fourth at 104.5 and Chicago Brother Rice finished out the top five at 103.

The Redbirds got individual titles from Connor Broyles at 132 and KeOntay Holmes at 185. Alejandro Lopez took third place at 145, with Garrett Sims finishing fourth at 106, Nijel Ward was fifth at 113 and Keondrick Russell (195), Alecquan Russell (220) and Ryan Kane (285) all finishing in seventh.

The Redbirds travel to Edwardsville's Jon Davis Wrestling Center for a Thursday night triangular meet with the Tigers and Belleville Althoff; bouts begin at 6 p.m.

TIGERS FINISH 14TH AT CHEESEHEAD: Edwardsville came away with a fourth-place finish and two fifth-place finishes as the Tigers finished 14th in the Cheesehead Invitational Tournament in Kaukauna, Wis., Saturday.

The Tigers had 264 points for their finish; the team title was taken by Chicago Mount Carmel with 582, followed by Orland Park Carl Sandburg with 557, Kasson-Mantoville, Minn., with 465, St. Michael-Albertville, Minn., with 459 and Apple Valley, Minn., with 445.5.

Noah Surtin had the Tigers' highest finish of the day, taking fourth at 106. Chris Prosser, at 170, and James Watters, at 182, had fifths for the Tigers, while Rafel Roman, at 138, and Jaleen Yancey, at 120, had 10th-place finishes.

The Tigers host Alton and Belleville Althoff in a triangular meet Thursday evening.

THREE WINS PUT OILERS IN SEVENTH: Three East Alton-Wood River wrestlers had individual titles as the Oilers finished fifth in the Mount Olive Tournament Saturday.

Drew Sobol (at 106), Zac Blasioli (152) and Zach Kincade (195) each won their weight classes and gave EA-WR their finish.

Jon Wright (at 285) took a second, Ben Wreath (138) and Jake Erison (160) were fourth in their classes and Gabe Grimes (at 182) finished sixth in the tournament.

The Oilers return to the mat with a triangular at Mount Olive Wednesday, with Highland also taking part.

SIX CM WRESTLERS MEDAL IN CARBONDALE: Civic Memorial’s wrestling team had six wrestlers earn medals in the 55th Murdale Wrestling Tournament in Carbondale over the weekend.

Jordan Stagner highlighted the Eagles’ weekend with a second-place finish at 220.

Nik Duley took a fourth-place finish at 120, with Zach Wells (106) and Brandon Carpenter (195) taking fifths, Trent Brown a sixth at 138 and Hudson Brown (113) finishing in eighth.

The Eagles will be taking part in Saturday’s East Alton-Wood River Super Duals meet.

TWO MEDALS FOR ROXANA AT PRINCETON: Two Roxana wrestlers medaled at the Princeton Invitational over the weekend.

The Shells finished 25th in the 33-team field.

Jarod Foiles took home a sixth-place finish at 132, while Owen Robinson finished eighth at 285.

