Riverbender.com Will Livestream Marquette-Riverton Sectional Game, Not DeKalb at Alton Football Game As Previously Set Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton-DeKalb football game at Alton will not be livestreamed on Friday evening on Riverbender.com as previously planned. Article continues after sponsor message Riverbender.com instead live-streamed the Marquette-Riverton Sectional Championship soccer match at 6 p.m. Friday in Springfield. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending