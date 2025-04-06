BETHALTO – Riverbender.com is excited to announce the latest expansion to our live coverage of local government. Starting Monday, April 14, 2025, all Bethalto Village Board meetings will be streamed live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

The Village Board meets on the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. As seen on the Riverbender.com Live Video page and the Village of Bethalto website, the next Village Board meeting is set for April 14, 2025 at 7 p.m.

The village website also features a full meeting calendar for 2025, as well as relevant meeting agendas and minutes. Village Trustees include Brady Dugger, Rachel Sontag, Maria Perkhiser, Tim Tweedy, Terri Keister, and Jeff Mull.

As the leading source for news in the Riverbend region, Riverbender.com has long made our livestreams of local government meetings available to the public. While Bethalto is the latest municipality to join our live coverage lineup, Riverbender.com also broadcasts meetings for the Alton Committee of the Whole and Alton City Council, as well as the Wood River City Council and Godfrey Village Board.

Tune in for the next Bethalto Village Board meeting on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7 p.m, streaming live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

