SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA TIPOFF CLASSIC

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 42, COLUMBIA JV 30: Audrey Paitz's 16 points helped Metro East Lutheran take seventh place in the Columbia Tipoff Classic with a 42-30 win over the Columbia JV team Saturday morning.

The Knights (1-2) had gotten off to a 14-4 quarter-time lead, but the Eagles rallied back to trail only 20-18 at the long break before MEL came alive in the second half.

Ellen Schulte added 12 points for the Knights, while Suzanne Jezek had five. Sophia Bonaldi and Lexi Touchette each had 10 points for the junior Eagles.

WATERLOO 44, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26: Waterloo took fifth place in the Columbia Tipoff Classic with a 44-26 Saturday win over Marquette Catholic.

Allison Hoefert led the Explorers (1-2) with seven points, with Caitlyn Hannon adding six and Andria and Brittany Pace each scoring five.

Taylor Augustine and Kathryn Finnerty each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

ROXANA 51, VALMEYER 25: A big game from Hannah Rexford led Roxana to a 51-25 win over Valmeyer in the third-place match of the Dupo Cat Classic in Dupo Saturday.

Rexford had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Shells (2-1); Dominique McDonald had 10 points for Roxana and Sara Kreutztrager and Emma Lucas each had nine for the Shells.

DUPO JV 32, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: East Alton-Wood River finished in eighth place in the Dupo Cat Classic Saturday by dropping a 32-24 decision to the Tiger JV squad.

The loss put the Oilers at 0-3 on the season.

SALEM THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL SPLITS PAIR: Civic Memorial split a pair of games to finish group play in the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday. The Eagles defeated Centralia 41-33 in their Saturday morning game, but fell to Teutopolis 51-47 in the evening matchup.

The split gave the Eagles a 2-1 record in Group A, good for second place, and put them into a Saturday afternoon semifinal matchup against the host Wildcats; that game is set for a 1:30 p.m. start, with Highland meeting up with the Wooden Shoes in the other semifinal at noon. The final is set for Saturday night.

PANA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

SOUTHWESTERN GETS SPLIT: Piasa Southwestern split a pair of Saturday games in the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.

The Piasa Birds defeated Athens, who knocked them out of the IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinals last season, 57-40 in their first game, but fell to Mattoon in their nightcap.

Southwestern will take on Williamsville at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match before defending IHSA Class 1A champion Moweaqua Central A&M meets up with Athens in the other game, set for 7:30 p.m. The final is set for Saturday.

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

NOKOMIS STOVE TOP STUFFING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, NOKOMIS 56: A 15-point effort from Adam Hill helped Civic Memorial get past Nokomis 58-56 Monday in both teams’ opening game of the Nokomis Stove Top Stuffing Tournament at Nokomis.

Hill, a senior, also dished out five assists in the Eagle win.

Brandon Hampton had 12 points for CM, with Brett Lane and David Lane getting 10 points each and JaQuan Adams eight.

The Eagles host Triad in a Tuesday night tournament game.

GRANITE CITY 51, TRIAD 46 (OT): Kenny Berry’s 30 points helped Granite City to a 51-46 overtime win over Triad at Granite City’s Memorial Gym in the opener of the Nokomis Stove Top Stuffing Tournament Monday.

The Warriors travel to Taylorville for their second game of the tournament Tuesday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 30: Caitlyn Hanlon’s 17-point, five-rebound effort helped pace Marquette Catholic to a 59-30 win in both teams’ Prairie State Conference opener in Alton Monday night.

Andria Pace had eight points for the Explorers (2-2 overall, 1-0 PSC), with Brittany Pace getting six points and three blocks and Elena Gable and Lila Snider five each.

Carly Campbell led the Oilers (0-4 overall, 0-1 PSC) with 15 points.

The Explorers were scheduled to play at Gillespie Tuesday, while the Oilers are idle until Nov. 30 when Piasa Southwestern comes calling.

GREENVILLE 53, ROXANA 48: A 20-point third term was enough to push Greenville home in a 53-48 South Central Conference win over Roxana in Greenville Monday.

Both sides were even at 23 at the long break, but the Comets’ big third period was enough for the win.

Emma Lucas led the Shells (2-2 overall, 0-1 SCC) with 15 points, with Hannah Rexford adding 12 and Sara Kruetztrager nine.

Roxana travels to Metro East Lutheran for a Nov. 30 contest.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLUMBIA 5, ALTON 4: A Jacob Matthews goal with two seconds left gave Columbia a 5-4 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win over Alton at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The Eagles led the Redbirds 3-1 going into the final period, but Alton rallied and forged a 4-4 tie on a Joe Boevingloh goal with 23 seconds left before Matthews’ heroics. Jake Simon also goaled for the Redbirds and Jake Bohn had two goals for Alton.

The Redbirds (3-3) were scheduled to take on East Alton-Wood River for the second time in a week at East Alton Tuesday.

BELLEVILLE 3, BETHALTO 2: A three-goal outburst in the second period was enough for Belleville to down Bethalto 3-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday.

Belleville went to 2-5 in the league with the win; the Eagles fell to 2-4 and will meet up with Granite City at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 30 at East Alton.

O’FALLON 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: O’Fallon scored four times each in the first two periods as the Panthers defeated East Alton-Wood River 9-0 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink Monday.

The Oilers fell to 1-5 on the season with the loss.

NHL

BLUES 2, SABRES 1: A Robby Fabbri goal with 6:34 left in regulation gave the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Buffalo’s FirstNiagara Center Monday night.

The Sabres had taken the lead when David Legwand scored his first goal of the year with 3:15 left in the second period, but the Blues tied it 5:07 into the third when Troy Brouwer scored from Kevin Shattenkirk and David Backes.

Jake Allen had 25 saves for the Blues (14-6-2, 30 points), while Linus Ullmark turned back 26 St. Louis shots for the Sabres (8-11-2, 18 points).

The Blues travel to Pittsburgh for a Wednesday night game against the Penguins before returning home for a 7 p.m. Saturday date with Columbus.

