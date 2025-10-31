ALTON - Riverbender.com is celebrating its 20th anniversary by reflecting on the past and planning for the future.

Started on Oct. 31, 2005, by owner John Hentrich, Riverbender.com has become the leading independent news site in the region. The company has expanded to include EdGlenToday.com and MetroEastStar.com, while offering additional services like website design and digital marketing. Hentrich expressed his appreciation for the team and community that has allowed Riverbender.com to grow.

“I owe the credit to the team and the advertisers that support us. I'm so fortunate. It's been a fun ride and I can't wait to see what tomorrow brings!”

Hentrich started Riverbender.com because he wanted to share content that went beyond newsprint. Over the years, Riverbender.com has developed a robust video platformand radio program, including Riverbender Radio.

With shows like CJ Nasello’s “Our Daily Show!” and Brian Trust’s “You’re Beautiful” and “Conspiracies and Mysteries” podcasts, the Riverbender.com platform continues to expand.

Averaging 30–40 articles and press releases a day, the media team, led by Content Director Dan Brannan, has produced a “mind-blowing” amount of content over the years. Hentrich shared that his vision was, in part, to “shine a positive spotlight on the community so that we would be able to have a community that we’re proud of for our future generations and to help small businesses grow and prosper.” He thanked the media team for their role in that mission.

Hentrich gave a special shoutout to Mike Hall, Developer & Systems Architect, who joined the team in 2006 and “really has pushed the needle with technology, automation, and AI.” He also expressed appreciation for graphic designer Ashley Hentrich, who works “behind the scenes” to provide the highest level of support to so many advertising clients while also keeping the business on track in so many ways, and long-time video producer Charles Thomas for his contributions.

“Every member of our team is critical to our success. I’m very sincere about that,” Hentrich said. “Everybody has their unique talents. I admire each one of them for their work. I really appreciate their dedication."

He expressed his gratitude to the small businesses and partners who have helped to shape Riverbender.com. Hentrich hopes to form more partnerships in the future, similar to the ones with area municipalities and also with folks like Tara Cale from Buzz Magazine, which has been a great service to our advertisers and readers.

As Hentrich reflects on the past 20 years, he is optimistic about the future of Riverbender.com.

“We don’t always get it right. We’ve made a lot of mistakes. We still do from time to time, but our team is always going to look forward and always going to give 110% effort to keep moving the needle,” Hentrich added. “The biggest thanks goes to our advertisers. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do. Please shop local when you can and thank those business owners for all they give to the community. They truly have earned our support.”

