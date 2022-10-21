The final week of the 2022 football regular season, week nine, features Edwardsville playing at CBC, while Alton closes out the season at home against Belleville Althoff Catholic and the Riverbender.com feature game of the week pits Marquette Catholic at Roxana.

Other games on the final week will see East St. Louis play at DeSmet Jesuit in a blockbuster match-up in Creve Coeur, Mo., Lincoln is at Triad, Jersey plays at Columbia, Civic Memorial goes to Taylorville, Carlinville is at Pana, Gillespie goes to Piasa Southwestern, Granite City plays at Belleville East, East Alton-Wood River is at Red Bud, Staunton plays at Virden North Mac, Collinsville is at Centralia. Metro East Lutheran is on the road at South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville.

In other action, Effingham goes to Highland, Jacksonville Routt Catholic is at Greenfield Northwestern, Pleasant Hill goes to Beardstown, Hardin Calhoun is at Camp Point Central, White Hall North Greene plays at Concord Triopia and Mendon Unity is at Winchester West Central.

In a game played on Thursday night, Mt. Sterling Brown County defeated Carrollton 50-14.

The Redbirds go into the game at 1-7, having lost last week at O’Fallon 52-0, while the Crusaders are 4-4 and playing for a possible playoff spot, having lost last week to Cahokia 56-6.

Quarterback Graham McAfoos is 62-of-114 passing for 640 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for 132 yards and two scores. Keith Gilchrese continues to lead the team in rushing with 340 yards and three touchdowns, while Gardell Ballinger III is behind with 136 yards and a touchdown.

Byron Stampley, Jr. is the Redbirds’ leading receiver with 24 catches for 301 yards and two scores, while Gilchrese has caught 12 balls for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Explorers are 0-8 going into the finale at Roxana, losing to Bloomington Central Catholic 40-7 last week, with the Shells currently 5-3, having won at rivals East Alton-Wood River 35-27.

