ALTON – The RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W Third St. in Downtown Alton, has recently joined several area businesses and organizations to support the United Way of Greater St. Louis’ annual Community Christmas program.

The organization is proud to assist in brightening the holidays for family in need throughout the Riverbend.

“We are very excited to be a part of this program,” Community Center Director Matt Contarino said. “We are excited to be able to assist with helping others in our community to benefit from others who are able to give in need and to provide a convenient drop-off spot for them to do so.”

In order to support those in need in our community, the United Way is asking that those wishing to contribute to the program bring in the following items:

Toys for children of all ages

New clothes, undergarments and socks

New coats for all ages

Diapers, formula and baby essentials

Blankets and towels

Winter hats and scarves

New gloves and mittens

Personal items (hygiene essentials)

Non-perishable food items

Household items (cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper)

The RBCC, along with the other participating groups and businesses, will be collecting items until Thursday, Dec. 15. You can find a full list of donation sites by clicking here.

The items collected will go to benefit the following organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Caritas Family Solutions, Catholic Charities of Madison County, Catholic Children’s Home, Centerstone, Children’s Home and Aid, Crisis Food Center, Inc., Illinois Center for Autism, Lutheran Child and Family Services, Oasis Women’s Center, Operation Blessing, Riverbend Community Food Pantry, Riverbend Family Ministries, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services and the Salvation Army of Alton.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to purchase items that may be in short supply and can be made online at http://www.helpingpeople.org/christmas2016 or can be mailed directly to the following address: United Way, Attn: Community Christmas, 707 Berkshire Blvd, Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024.

