Riverbender.com Community Center participates in voting process as polling location
ALTON - The RiverBender.com Community Center played a small part in the voting process last week as a polling center for the first time.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Sarah Ursprung of Alton, one of the volunteers said the RiverBender.com Community Center was very accommodating on Election Day.
“It was a wonderful place for people to vote and the turnout was great,” she said.
John Hentrich, owner of RiverBender.com and the building that houses the Community Center, said being a polling place laws great for people who voted in this precinct and a good way to bring people together in the old 1929 building.
“We have a lot of different activities in the Community Center, from seniors once a month for a card game, to middle school children after school each day in an after-school program to an open night on Fridays for families to play video games, and other games together. We have teen dances the first Saturday of each month.”
Hentrich is a big believer in the voting process and said it is important to exercise that right as an American.
“We were very excited in a small way to be offering the space to contribute a little bit to the voting process,” he said.
More like this: