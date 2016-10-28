ALTON – Looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun this Friday night?

The RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. Third St in Alton, will be hosting a Halloween Bash from 6 to 10 p.m.

Head to the RBCC for face painting, Halloween arts and crafts and most importantly a costume contest courtesy of Sandi’s Costumes, Fabric and Alterations. Don’t have a costume? Sandi and her team is here to help! A room will be set up with dozens of costumes to choose from. Get dressed up or get your hair and make-up done by the professionals.

Do you love to carve pumpkins? You’re in luck with the RBCC’s B.Y.O.P. (Bring Your Own Pumpkin) carving station, conveniently located on the Rooftop Garden and Learning Center.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own pumpkin to carve under the stars. For an even sweeter treat, classic Disney movie Hocus Pocus will be shown on the roof! The Market Basket has graciously donated 50 pumpkins for the first 50 guests who did not bring their own.

Admission to the Halloween Bash is $5 for RBCC members, $10 for nonmembers, $5 for high school students with ID and a flat $15 for the entire family. We hope to see you there!

The Riverbender.com Community Center maintains a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends and the opportunity to make new ones; in a place that is free from the outside influence of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. To find out more, visit communitycenter.riverbender.com or call 618-465-9850.

