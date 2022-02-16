After a very successful turnout for the re-opening of the Friday Night Open Play event, the Riverbender.com Community Center is ready to expand the festivities for this Friday, February 18 from 6:30-10 p.m.

“I'd like to thank families for bringing their kids down and let them know this Friday is going to be even better with more activities, games, and prizes,” said John Hentrich, of the Riverbender.com Community Center.

The Riverbender.com Community Center hosts a wide range of activities from video game systems like PS4 and Xbox One to table games like ping-pong, foosball, and pool. They also offer the latest in gaming PCs and a state of art virtual reality system, pro-tee golf, Guitar Hero, skeeball, and other arcade games. In addition to an indoor rock climbing wall, the center also features a dance floor and a 30-seat movie theater.

Tickets are only $10, but only 75 tickets are being sold as space is limited - the center needs time to “build up their volunteer base” and “keep kids safe as we are hopefully coming out of COVID times,” Hentrich said. Parents must buy tickets online prior to the event to ensure there is room for their child. To purchase tickets visit riverbendercommunitycenter.org/tickets.

Hentrich said at the end of the night, the pickup procedure has been made easy for parents.

“At 10 p.m. on the dot, we open our State Street parking lot entrance behind the Community Center, making it very easy for parents to pick up kids without having to park or get out of their cars,” Hentrich said.

Parents will be directed into the pickup line from State street. Five cars will enter at a time to pick up their kids, then exit towards Belle Street. After that, the next batch of five cars will pull in and the process will repeat until every kid has been picked up safely. With less than 100 kids, this process only took about 10 minutes last Friday.

To learn more about the upcoming Friday Night Open Play, or to purchase your tickets visit riverbendercommunitycenter.org/tickets