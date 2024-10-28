RIVERBEND - Riverbender Radio will play a spooky soundtrack from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 30 and 31, 2024, on The Bridge radio station.

Listeners can enjoy a mix of Halloween favorites, including music from classic horror films and television shows. David Ollenbittle, who oversees Riverbender Radio, noted that the music comes on just in time for trick-or-treating and the Halloween parades happening around the Riverbend on Oct. 30 and 31.

“Halloween in the Riverbend is huge around here, so everybody’s out trick-or-treating, everybody’s out at the parades, everybody’s out having a great time,” he explained. “We just want to help you have the soundtrack and not have to worry about it, and you can go out and just have fun and eat a bunch of candy with your family.”

Halloween has always been an important holiday for Riverbender.com since the site launched on Halloween Day in 2005. This year, Riverbender Radio is continuing the tradition with Halloween favorites like “I Put a Spell on You” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett and “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

Ollenbittle noted that the reasoning behind the Halloween music is to provide some fun to the community. He said the 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. play time is perfect for “evening spooky Halloween time” on Oct. 30 and 31.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The reason we do it is the exact same as the reason why we have the stations: It’s a community service,” Ollenbittle said. “We want to add to the community and we want the community to have all these great things that we think are fun and exciting and really kind of immerse us in the environment and atmosphere. ”

Download the Riverbender.com app on your phone and start streaming. The radio player works on a desktop computer, smartphone, tablet, or any device connected to the internet. If you are in your car, you can use Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay.

Riverbender Radio is also available on your Amazon Alexa. If you have an Amazon Alexa device in your home, you can say 'Alexa, play The Bridge on the Radio.'

Listeners can provide feedback on the songs played by giving a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down.” You can even make song requests.

For more information, visit RiverbenderRadio.com. Businesses that would like to advertise on Riverbender Radio can contact Riverbender.com at (618) 465-9850.

More like this: