Riverbender Community Center Will Temporarily Adjust Program Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - With the announcement of the cancellation of area schools, the Riverbender Community Center will temporarily adjust its program schedule beginning the week of March 16. Friday night Open Play events will be canceled until further notice. Article continues after sponsor message Additionally, the Adult Game Day scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 is canceled. As is our normal policy, the After School program will be open Monday, but will not be held on days that school is closed. These cancellations do not affect private party rentals which will remain as scheduled. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending