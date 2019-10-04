ALTON – The Riverbender Community Center After School minicamp program continues in October with two new offerings.

After great success with yoga and self defense minicamps in September, the RBCC will welcome Ameila Brinkman, branch manager from Regions Bank in Alton for a “More Bang for Your Buck” financial skills mini camp October 7-11. That camp will be followed by a Jr. Golf clinic instructed by Spencer T. Olin/Rolling Hills golf professional Kyle Williams October 15-18.

“These week-long mini camps will expose students to fun-filled, educational and recreational opportunities they might not otherwise get to experience,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “Camps are held from 4:00-5:30 p.m. each day unless otherwise noted.”

The camps are open to all students grades 3-8. Cost for each minicamp is $40 (camp materials are provided) and you can register at https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/minicamps/ or by calling 465-9850 ext. 212. Students enrolled in the RBCC After School Program participate at no charge, but still must sign up at the Center.

School bus transportation is available from St. Mary’s Middle School, Alton Middle School, North Elementary School, West Elementary School, and East Elementary School. Parents of students not enrolled in the RBCC After School Program must contact the school prior to the camp to arrange for transportation to the RBCC during the week of camp.

“We’ve received great feedback from our yoga and self defense minicamps,” Allsman said. “The group of instructors from River Bend Yoga who led the yoga class, and Keith Steincher from Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu who taught the self defense class, all did remarkable work. The students really enjoyed the camps and they were very interactive, entertaining and educational. And the instructors were very relatable to the students.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The response from community leaders to support the Center and volunteer to instruct our full catalogue of minicamps demonstrates overwhelming generosity,” Allsman said. “A full list of our scheduled minicamps is available at www.riverbendercommunitycenter.org/minicamps. We’re excited about each of the camps offered throughout the school year.”

“It’s never too early to teach your children skills for financial success, said Brinkman who will lead the financial skills course. “Children usually recognize the importance of money and its influence at an early age when they begin to count their first pennies and nickels to make a small purchase, such as a toy. Throughout the week we will be exploring real-world math and money activities, along with team problem-solving, and fun, interactive web-games powered by Scholastic.”

Brinkman said “students will learn the answers to real-world questions like ‘What’s the better buy?’ when making purchases and ‘How much interest am I earning with in savings?’ when it comes to their personal savings plans. All participating students will come home at the end of camp with a family activity and a copy of “Adventures in Math” which shares tips and resources for teaching kids about money even after camp is over”!

The Jr. Golf minicamp will consist of two 40-minute age appropriate sessions. Students in grades 3-5 will meet from 4:00 to 4:40. Middle school students will meet from 4:50 to 5:30. Each session is limited to 10 students.

Allsman said all elements of this camp will be instructed with plastic or foam golf balls. Each participant receives a free club, sleeve of balls and a free pass to the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course driving range.

“Students will be introduced to fundamentals of the game of golf, including, but not limited to: grip, stance, alignment, putting, chipping, full-swing, history of the game, rules of golf, equipment and playing/scoring a round of golf,” Williams said.

More like this: