ALTON – A perfect approach could score $100,000 at the Riverbender Community Center 2nd Annual Golf Scramble.

Argosy Casino, the Alton Police Benevolent & Protective Association (PB&PA) and Riverbender.com are lead sponsors of the event on May 18 at Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course. The tourney has a 1 p.m. shotgun start and features lunch, dinner and multiple contest and games. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. All registered golfers have a chance to win $100,000.

“The tournament features multiple exciting games and challenges to add to the golfer’s enjoyment,” said Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “This year’s event includes a $20,000 hole-in-one and other prizes on the Par 3 holes sponsored by Phillips 66. Amy Wooff of Wooff Realty has also added a $500 prize for a hole-in-one.

“There are also prizes for long drives and closest-to-the pin prizes sponsored by Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac and an exciting $2,500 Putting Contest and a $100,000 Shoot-Out following the event sponsored by Advantage Asphalt.”

Allsman said there are no additional fees for entry into the putting contest and shoot-out. “Those contests are part of the golfer’s entry,” he said.

Following the event, two golfers will be selected to attempt a 165-yard hole-out from the 18th fairway. If it goes in, it’s worth $100,000. There tournament also features other optional games like skins, in the circle, the pro shot, and mulligan sticks that golfers may choose to participate in for a nominal fee.

“The putting contest and shootout generate a lot of excitement because many players stay around and watch,” Allsman said. “It creates a little bit of added pressure on the participant.”

Golfers also get free beverages on the course courtesy of Donnewald Distributing. Lunch and dinner is provided by Mac’s Time Out and sponsored by Bommarito Nissan and Gordon and Holly Broom.

Cart sponsors include: Blands Plumbing, Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Brown Tire & Automotive, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Alton Memorial Hospital BJC Healthcare, Trust Family Auto Sales, Schwartzkopf Printing Inc.

Hole sponsors include: Airport Bowl, Alton Refrigeration, BallClubBox.com, BeeSure Home Inspections, Bemis Family Chiropractic, Bowl Haven Lanes, Bush Refrigeration, Colton Seiner – Edward Jones, Fischer Lumber, Hellrung Insurance Agency, Karen Wilson – State Farm Insurance, King Air Conditioning and Heating, Maneke Jewelers, Morrissey Contracting, Norton & Rain Insurance, Parrot Heads, Rose Optical, Scott Neudecker Insurance, Sheppard, Morgan and Schwab, Shiver’s Frozen Custard, Simmons Employee Foundation, Smart Choice Auto Sales, Prairie Land Buzz Monthly, WBGZ Radio and Morrison’s Pub.

Golfers and sponsors can still register online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register. All proceeds benefit the Center, which provides programs and activities for Riverbend teens which encourage them to meet friends, socialize and enjoy games, recreation and technology in a safe place free from the outside influence of drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

