Okay, not my first-ever pedicure, but my first pedicure since high school. Last week, I found myself in the parking lot of EXO Lounge in Edwardsville, ready for some pampering.

I’ve written about EXO several times before. Located at 2 157 Center in Edwardsville, EXO Lounge operates as a med spa, nail bar and restaurant. You can get your nails done while sipping a cocktail or finish up your Botox and then head down for a meal by the Michelin-star chef.

It sounded awesome, but after all these months of writing about their upcoming events and many great services, I still hadn’t actually been yet. So last week, I walked into the building and announced I was there for a pedicure.

Right away, I was struck by how nice the space was. I forgot for a minute that I was in Edwardsville, because it felt like Las Vegas or Los Angeles or New York City — it was that beautiful and classy. But not at all intimidating, especially as the woman behind the counter smiled at me and took down my information.

She handed me a sheet of paper with all the nail bar services and told me to check whatever I wanted. I stared at my choices, from the build-your-own pedicure to the specialty offerings.

I decided if I was going to come to EXO, I wanted the full experience. I chose a specialty pedicure and got ready to be pampered.

I don’t do a lot of self-care things like this. Like I said, I haven’t gotten my nails done since my senior year homecoming when I was 17. As I was led to the chair in the nail bar, I started to get a little nervous, just because it was new and I wasn’t sure how it would go.

It turns out I needn’t have worried. Everyone at EXO was relaxed and eager to welcome me there. I settled into the massage chair, my feet in soothing hot water, bubbles almost overflowing the tub.

As the nail tech — an exceptionally kind man named Felix — began his work, I found myself sinking into the chair and finally giving over to the relaxation of it. Music filtered through the speakers and the scents of bath bombs and oils filled the air.

I couldn’t help but spy on the people around me. There was an older mother-daughter duo, an elderly woman who was getting a bright blue pedicure and her daughter beside her finishing up a gel manicure. A husband-and-wife couple beside me chatted as the nail technicians smoothed out their heels and massaged their calves. A businesswoman flicked through the plastic nail samples, choosing her color with one hand and typing on her phone with the other.

Felix scrubbed and massaged and wrapped my legs in steaming towels. I wasn’t quite sure what to do, so he gently guided my feet in and out of the tub as he worked. At one point, as I hovered a foot in the air and awaited instruction, he smiled at me.

“Is this your first time here?”

“Is it obvious?” I asked, only half joking.

With that, he seemed to decide that if this was my first time, he would make it especially special. I am not exaggerating when I say it was truly the best pedicure of my life. The hour passed way too quickly. All of a sudden, Felix was handing me my shoes and telling me to come back again soon.

I went with a pretty, glittery purple color on my nails, which still makes me grin every time I see it. Now that I know this kind of affordable luxury exists right in Edwardsville, I’m guessing I’ll be at EXO with some frequency. Not only did it leave me relaxed, smooth and ready to take on the rest of the week, but everyone was so kind. I loved every minute of it.

As EXO owner Gina Gamblin has told me before, pampering doesn’t have to be a once-in-a-great-while thing. Any day can be a chance to relax and enjoy the fun of a place like EXO. I went on a random Thursday and it turned my okay day into a total treat. I’ll definitely be back.

To learn more about EXO Lounge and their offerings, including how to schedule your own pedicure, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com.

