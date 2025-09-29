I know what you’re thinking. “Three concerts in seven days? That’s a bit excessive.” Yes, it was. But it was also awesome.

You’ve got to understand, I love a show. Any kind of performance, sign me up. I want to go. So when, a few months ago, my friends and I bought tickets for these shows, I was excited. It didn’t really cross my mind that these shows were back to back.

Not until a few days ago, when I looked at my calendar and saw everything I had planned for the week, did it finally occur to me that I might’ve bitten off more than I can chew. But no matter! The tickets were bought. I was on board. Concerts (and iced coffee) are my one vice, so I didn’t really balk at the idea. I was ready to go.

The fun started at The Pageant in St. Louis last Sunday. My friends and I piled into the venue to see Peach Pit. The crowd — a heaving mass of people jumping up and down — drew us in. We danced along. Peach Pit was more my friends’ favorite, so I didn’t know a ton of lyrics, but I sang along to all the choruses I did know.

It was a late night. I returned to work on Monday exhausted, but also energized. I had a few more shows up my sleeve, and I was so pumped.

The week passed in a blur, and then on Thursday afternoon, I was loading into the car for a road trip up to Rosemont, near Chicago. Yes, I traveled for a concert, like a true roadie.

Article continues after sponsor message

I don’t mind driving for a show. More than once, I’ve made the trek up to Chicago or over to Indianapolis for the sole purpose of going to a concert. I love it when an artist comes to St. Louis, but I will make the drive if needed. Remember, this is my one vice! I can justify it.

The Chicago show, if you were curious, was Reneé Rapp, one of my favorite artists. I’ve been blaring her most recent album every morning on the way to work for the past month, so I was absolutely vibrating on the drive up north.

My hotel was right next door to Allstate Arena, so when the time came for the show, I simply hopped over the guardrail and headed to the venue. I joined the throng of people who were just as excited as me and fought my way through the crowd to my seat.

The best part of going to a concert is meeting all the other fans. I love seeing the outfits that people come up with, many of them truly elaborate and handmade. And it’s so cool to realize that these songs you’ve been listening to by yourself actually have a whole community behind them. As the show started, we all scream-sang together, and it was awesome.

While I had a lot of fun at the Reneé Rapp show, I was definitely starting to feel the wear and tear of two late nights and a nine-hour round trip drive. But I had one more show to go, and that was enough to keep me upright.

I saw Conan Gray during his “Superache” tour in 2022, when he came to The Factory. This time, he was coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, and my friends and I were so excited. His most recent album is another one I’ve been singing along to since it came out, so I knew most of the words, and I jumped and danced and vibed all night long.

And the excitement finally came to an end. Here I am on Monday morning, extremely sleepy from a rowdy seven days. My week ahead looks a lot less busy, but I’m still riding the high of the concerts. What a gift to be able to spend time with friends, doing fun new things.

More like this: