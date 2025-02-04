I recently binge-watched a TV show for the first time in years, and I have to say, I recommend it.

Yes, I recommend lying on the couch, watching TV, doing nothing, and relaxing. No tasks. No chores. No plans. Just getting completely lost in a show or movie.

Mind-numbing? Maybe a little. But is that such a bad thing every now and then?

For the curious, the show I was watching is called “Yellowjackets,” and the third season comes out on Valentine’s Day. I started the show with the thought that I’d try to complete it before the third season’s premiere, and then I sat down and binged the entire thing in a matter of days.

You could argue, in fact, that my binging game is weak, because it still took me a few days to finish the series. True binge-watchers can get through an entire series in hours. I needed breaks.

But the sentiment — complete and total chillaxing — was still there.

For the ultimate binge-watching experience, I recommend plentiful snacks and a show you can truly get lost in. “Yellowjackets” was the perfect blend of mystery and thriller to keep me coming back for more, and I’m not typically a thriller person. I’m more of a rom-com girl, as you can probably guess based on my general vibe.

But then again, I’ve never binged a rom-com. It’s shows like these, dark and haunting and that keep you on the edge of your seat, that always have me coming back for more. So I recommend you find a show like that, where cliffhangers abound and you never quite know what’s going to come next.

And then? It’s time to get down to the serious business of watching.

I can already hear the criticism that this blog post is liable to get, so let’s just address it right now — yes, binge-watching is unhealthy, and no, I don’t recommend it as a regular pastime. It’s easy to waste huge chunks of time by getting sucked into shows and movies, and that’s not a good thing. We have actual lives to live and things to do. I don’t generally spend hours of my life on the couch, and I don’t think anyone should.

But. Every now and then, the joy of doing nothing is too much to pass up.

As I binge-watched my show, I was conscious of chores I had to do and tasks I needed to complete. At first, I was hyperaware of the time passing, and I felt a sense of guilt, like I was wasting my weekend.

But then, the true fun of binge-watching kicked in, and I got lost in the show. I forgot about my other responsibilities, just for a few hours, and allowed myself to fully engage with the media I was consuming. How often do we let ourselves truly enjoy something? I was hooked, and I’ve got to say, I do recommend letting yourself get lost every now and then. It’s worth it.

I walked out of my weekend rejuvenated, with a fresh sense of excitement for stories and shows and movies. I enjoy engaging with media like this, and I let myself commit to it for the first time in years.

So while binge-watching isn’t the healthiest hobby, I do suggest doing it, just every now and then. It’s fun! And no harm, no foul.

If you have any TV show recommendations, let me know. I’m looking for my next series to binge.

