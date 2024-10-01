Do you believe in ghosts?

I’m conflicted, personally. I’ve never had an encounter, and part of me hopes I never will. But it’s officially October, which means it’s officially time for creepy crawlies and ghost stories.

Put on the scary movies! Carve those jack-o-lanterns! Clear the schedule for Halloweekend!

The Riverbend region is no stranger to spooky season. We have countless parades, endless nights of trick-or-treating, and lots of fun events for kids and adults alike to enjoy. As one of the most haunted small towns in America, Alton thrives during October, and those of us who live here thrive right along with it.

Whether or not I believe in ghosts, I still grew up around the ghost stories of Alton. I remember camping with my Girl Scout troop and clinging to each other as our Scout leader filled us in on the hauntings at Mineral Springs Mall and Lewis and Clark Community College. I remember stories from my grandmother, who absolutely refused to go to the basement of Milton Schoolhouse when she worked at the school as a secretary.

And even though I’m a little skeptical of ghosts, these stories still have the power to chill me to the bone. I love going to Mineral Springs Mall, but turning the corner and heading to the back halls where the bathroom is, where you can see the ballroom chained up — that creeps me out. I’ve spent hours at Milton Schoolhouse, but I’m rarely there after dark. Lewis and Clark’s library is beautiful, but that long glass hallway still sends a little thrill down my spine.

I’ll admit it: I’m a scaredy cat. I might call for scary movies and ghost stories and Halloween, but it’s a facade. I google the plots of horror films so I know what to expect. I avoid the gory side of Halloween altogether. I am not a fan of fake blood or jumpscares or hauntings.

But when in Rome…

I’m embracing all things Halloween this year, including the creepy. As part of that, I want to know all the ghost stories of Alton. Fill me in! What other haunted sites are there? What should I look for when I’m in these supposedly haunted buildings? Should I be scared, or should I stay skeptical?

Let me know. In the meantime, I’ll be cozying up with a blanket and watching some lowkey Halloween movies. “Hocus Pocus,” anyone?

Count me in for all the Halloween fun, but I might skip out on the ghosts. We have enough of those year-round in Alton, anyway.