I turn 25 this week, and that feels like a big deal.

Okay, 25 isn’t a typical milestone birthday. But it is ¼ of the way to 100, which is cool.

It also means I’m officially no longer in my early twenties. This is my mid-twenties, with all the accompanying angst and accomplishments and general messiness.

Also, I can officially rent a car and hotel room by myself. After I turned 21, I was surprised by how many little things I still couldn’t do. A lot of hotels and Airbnbs won’t rent to people under 25, and most rental car companies have special policies if you’re a “young driver” between 21 and 25. These random rules took me aback, but there’s no stopping me now.

And it seems to signify that I’m officially, in the eyes of everyone, no longer a “young adult.” I’m just an adult, period, and that’s wild.

But it’s also exciting. I have a lot of plans in the cooker right now, and I’m sure I’ll be updating you as these plans come to fruition over the next few months. There’s a lot up in the air.

My mom said recently that it’s strange how you can go for a few years without major changes, and then all of a sudden, everything happens at once. A few more years of normalcy, and then major changes again. I’m in a period of transition, with lots of changes coming my way, and I couldn’t be more excited.

So what am I doing to celebrate? I’m glad you asked.

My birthday is on Valentine’s Day, so I get to enjoy all the fun candy and pink-and-red love vibes that Valentine’s Day entails. I used to joke that it was great to share a birthday with Valentine’s Day, because no matter my relationship status, I still had something to celebrate and I still got a healthy dose of attention on that day.

I maintain that it’s a fun holiday, mostly because I love the chocolate, the colors and the idea of sharing love with all the people in your life. But because Valentine’s Day is the day for couples, there’s no going out on my birthday (restaurants are too crowded) and there’s no seeing my friends (they have plans with their partners).

But no matter, because I have plans, too. My plans entail a Dairy Queen blizzard, the new season of “Yellowjackets,” and the couch. I can’t wait.

Is this what it is to be in your mid-twenties? You no longer need to go out to have a good time? Maybe so, and I’m not complaining. The couch sounds pretty good to me.

On reflection, I liked being 24. Actually, ages 22–24 were pretty good to me. My early twenties were a nice reminder that I was still young and allowed to be messy as I figured out how to navigate life and adulthood. I felt young, but not childlike. I felt mature, but not completely grown up. It was a good balance.

I’m excited to be 25, with all the adulting involved. I’m eager to embark on this year, and I have lots of plans for what I’m going to do over the next 12 months. Lots to accomplish, lots to mess up, lots to enjoy no matter what. It’s a blessing to have 25 years under my belt, and I hope for at least 25 more.

I’m very lucky. It’s a good day to be alive.

