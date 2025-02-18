I’m 25 going on 85, and I couldn’t be more excited.

This past week, I celebrated my 25th birthday. Existential dread aside, I’m happy to report that in my old age, I’m becoming just like my grandmother.

I spent some time with her this weekend and was struck by just how similar we truly are. I go over every Sunday to chat with her and share a cup of coffee. I’m getting to know her as a person now that I’m older, and it’s a true gift to see her in this new light. But one of the funniest parts is realizing that I’m actually a lot like her.

First things first, we dress alike. In fact, we dress exactly the same, because I wear her clothes. She recently went through a closet purge and gifted me countless sweaters, blouses and sweatshirts that she no longer wears, and I’m happy to report I’m nice and cozy in my newly updated wardrobe.

Though maybe “updated” isn’t the right word, since all of these clothes are a blast from the past. Think cats on sweatshirts and chunky sweaters galore. I love it. Vintage is in, and I’m finally on trend.

As far as our looks, we’re both the shortest people in our family, though I still tower several inches over her.

But the biggest indicator that we’re becoming the same person? My birthday gift. This year, she and my grandfather gifted me a suet cake feeder AND a hummingbird feeder so I can watch the birds, and I’m so excited.

They have a shepherd’s crook planted outside their kitchen window, where they regularly hang a bird feeder. In the summertime, we sit at the table and comment on the hummingbirds who flit through the air and buzz at the feeder. In the winter, we watch as robins, chickadees and the occasional cardinal visit the suet cake feeder and soar through the bare trees.

These bird-watching memories are moments I cherish, mostly because they allow us to be still for a minute. There have been many times we’ve been mid-conversation when someone will stop and say, “Look,” pointing out the window at the latest bird to arrive at the feeder. Birds will always make me think of my grandparents.

So when I saw the bird feeders in the gift bag, I was pumped. But even more exciting? When my grandmother pulled out her treasured bird-watching guide and handed it to me to take home. She’s not just sharing a book; she’s sharing a hobby, and one I will always associate with sitting at the kitchen table, sipping coffee and talking about life.

So I left their house feeling pretty pleased, excited to hang my birdfeeder and welcome birds to my yard, and also certain that I am slowly becoming exactly like my grandma.

And there’s no one else I’d rather be.

