This Saturday was busy. It seems like everywhere I turned, there were events happening across the Riverbend region. And while I usually like to burrow under the covers on a Saturday morning and sleep in, this weekend I pushed myself out of bed and onward to downtown Alton for a day of events — and I’m so glad I did.

The day started at the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market. I love me a farmers’ market, but I’m embarrassed to admit that this was actually my first time visiting Alton’s market this year. Laziness (did I mention I like to sleep in?) has kept me from the farmers’ market in the past, but this weekend, after hearing nothing but positive feedback, I was determined to experience it for myself.

Of course, surprising no one, the market was lovely. It was a beautiful sunny day, a little on the warm side, and the vendors were out en masse to sell their wares and build community.

I resisted buying a million metal rings and crystals, tearing myself away from booth after booth by reminding myself that my wallet had a full day of shopping ahead of it. The veggies were gorgeously green and fruit spilled from baskets, tempting me.



I chatted with vendors and finally treated myself to a strawberry lemonade shake-up and a bag of kettlecorn. Healthy? No. But I was satisfied.

My next step was Broadway and 3rd Street. Businesses lining these streets had signed up for a “Fall in Love with Downtown Alton” sip and stroll, complete with snacks and specials for shoppers to enjoy. I popped into shop after shop, including a few I had never had the chance to visit before.

Once again, funky vintage sweaters and low-rise jeans called to me. I touched every item on the shelves, admiring them, doing a little rationalizing in my head.

I tried to remind myself that I do not need more things. I’m actually on a neverending quest to get rid of things. But it’s almost time for the holidays, and I started making lists of potential gifts I could give to my loved ones, little splurges I could make to soothe my shopaholic heart.

Downtown Alton has so many wonderful stores with unique products, making it perfect for holiday shopping and gift-giving — or treating yourself. I loved having the chance to visit these stores, including a few new ones that have popped up in the last couple of years. I will definitely be back.

Of course, how could I spend this Saturday in downtown Alton without stopping by the Pride Festival happening on Belle Street? After a quick bite to eat — there are so many delicious options downtown that it was hard to choose where to stop — I strolled down to the festival and took in the good vibes.

The entire street was closed off and lined with informational booths, churches, and nonprofits sharing more about their work and their loving missions. I bopped from booth to booth, visiting with everybody and joining in on the fun.

It was hot, but that wasn’t stopping the excitement. Just like every year, everyone at the Pride Festival was eager to be there and more than happy to chat, share their stories, and shout “Happy Pride” as you walked by.

When I finally made it home that evening, I collapsed in the air conditioning and reflected on my day in downtown Alton. What a fun, caring, enjoyable community we have built here, filled with people who are rooting for each other and sharing the love. I’m lucky to be a part of that environment.

This Saturday was a microcosm of the vibes that downtown Alton has most of the time. If you didn’t make it down this weekend, no worries — there will be other festivities for you to enjoy in the coming weeks. But I’m grateful I had the chance to be a part of this feeling on Saturday. As always, it made me proud to be a Riverbend resident.

