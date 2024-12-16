It’s Christmas, and though I can be a bit of a Grinch — read my recent blog post about my own Charlie Brown-iness to see what I mean — I recently did something that put me in the Christmas spirit.

I did something to give back. I won’t go into detail, because this isn’t about my own warm fuzzy feelings, and I don’t need the self-esteem boost, and I certainly don’t mean to brag about it. Suffice it to say, I tried to do something kind, and it went well, and I walked away feeling like maybe this is the entire point.

For someone like me, who doesn’t exactly thrive during the holidays (I’ve been listening to “River” by Joni Mitchell on repeat, to give you an idea of my mindset around this time of year), doing something like this put me in the Christmas spirit way more than anything else.

Trimming the tree, hanging the stockings with care — none of that affected me as much as this act of kindness. I was finally excited for the holidays, mostly because I was doing something to make someone else’s Christmas brighter.

Around this time of year, we see a lot of stories like this. RiverBender.com publishes articles about local Difference Makers who donate toys and food to their neighbors. We write about folks who go out of their way to make other people’s lives better.

It’s awesome. I love reading these positive stories and seeing how the Riverbend community comes together for each other.

In the past, I wasn’t so much a part of this. I tried to always be kind and help where I could, obviously, but I was young and dumb. I didn’t have much to give, and anyway, I was selfish. Not like Scrooge, of course, but just in the way all young people are kind of self-centered.

But I’m very lucky. I have the means to give back. I have the time to volunteer. In this job, you meet a lot of people who could use a break. This was finally my year to do something good for my community.

If you have the chance this holiday season, I highly recommend doing the same. But not just during the holidays. I admit, like a lot of people, that the holidays are when I really think about giving back and doing what I can to help. But these nonprofits need donors and volunteers year-round. Unfortunately, the need doesn’t stop at New Years.

That’s one of my resolutions this year, to do more to help. I hope you’ll join me. If you can give this season, do it. It helps other people but also brings you joy and peace; at least, it did for me. Giving back is truly a win/win for everyone involved.

As the holidays approach, remember how fortunate we are. To be here, to share this experience with loved ones, to give back when possible — we are so lucky.

Happy Holidays, Riverbend.

