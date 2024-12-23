I recently underwent training to become a Mental Health First Aider, meaning I am now certified in Mental Health First Aid. Should you have a crisis, I’m the person you want to call!

Okay, not really. I’m being a little facetious, but the truth is that it’s actually pretty serious — and also a little awesome. Let me explain.

Mental Health First Aid is like CPR in that anyone can become certified and apply it if they find themselves in a situation where it’s needed. Like physical first aid, Mental Health First Aid is a way to help someone who’s experiencing symptoms or a crisis, just in the mental health realm.

On Saturday, I rolled up to the nine-hour Mental Health First Aid training with an iced coffee and high hopes. It was bright and early at the Alton church where the training was held, and I was excited to dig into it.

Why did I decide to take this class? Well, like CPR and physical first aid and Narcan training, it just seemed like a good skill to have. You never know when you’ll encounter someone who could use some help. I carry Narcan in my purse and bandages in my car; now, I’ll also carry Mental Health First Aid knowledge in my noggin, ready for any time it may be needed.

The class was taught by two Mental Health First Aid trainers who deserve a special shoutout for their insight, patience and kindness during the class. They talked through some very sensitive topics with poise, and they answered a billion questions — including a few from me — about how best to handle mental health symptoms and crises.

If you’ve ever been with someone who is having a mental health crisis, it’s scary. It’s even scarier when you don’t know what to do. During the class, we talked through different scenarios and symptoms of common mental illnesses. We practiced listening non-judgementally and sharing resources.

The instructors emphasized that Mental Health First Aiders do NOT diagnose or treat anyone; our goal is instead to support them and help link them to the appropriate resources.

One resource I had heard of, but didn’t know too much about? 988, the crisis hotline. You can call or text 988 at any time of day, for any reason.

It’s similar to 911. Like 911, you don’t have to have a phone plan to contact the number and reach someone, and it’s staffed 24/7. But unlike 911, it doesn’t have to be an emergency for you to call. You can call in a crisis, but you can also call if you have questions about how to support someone or how to find resources. The operators will talk you through all of these things.

You might be thinking, “That’s cool and all, but I’ll never need to know this stuff, so who cares?” I used to think the same thing. I thought I was immune until someone I loved experienced a crisis, and then I realized I wasn’t immune, I was simply unprepared.

Did you know one in five Americans has a diagnosable mental illness? More than half of us will experience a mental health challenge in our lifetimes. These are skills that all of us can use. If it’s not you, it very well might be someone you love. Don’t you want to be ready to help them?

Now, after that day of training and a quick online certification test, I’m now certified for three years! Does this make me an expert at identifying and handling crises? No, I’m not a professional. But it means I’m better equipped for anything that might arise. And I might help someone who needs it.

Just like Narcan training and physical first aid and CPR, I recommend everyone learn about Mental Health First Aid. You never know who you can help. You can find out more at MentalHealthFirstAid.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

