The truth is, you can only write about something so many times before you decide you have to check it out yourself.

I’ve written countless stories about Centerstone, the organization with a location in Alton that serves folks with mental health and substance use disorders. I really support their mission, so this weekend felt like the perfect chance to show that support by stopping by their glo bingo fundraiser.

I had never been to a glo bingo before. My friends and I decided we’d make it an experience. We packed up snacks and sandwiches and casseroles to take to the Alton VFW for a night of games in the dark.

Despite getting there right when the doors opened, the parking lot was already full of cars and people waiting to get inside. Apparently a lot of our community members support Centerstone’s mission, too! We waited in line and eventually found our way to our table, where we set up our snacks and daubers and bingo cards.

I put on the complimentary hat gifted to everyone who had bought a ticket, and I prepared for a night of serious bingo-ing. I know it’s mostly a game of luck, not skill. But I was ready. I was locked in. I was going to win.

Bingo started promptly at 7 p.m. The lights went out and the glowing began. With the fluorescent daubers and hats, it was time to enjoy the “glo” side of glo bingo. And then the man in charge started calling numbers, and we got down to business.

As it turns out, bingo goes fast. I’d be just a couple of spots away from a bingo, feeling pretty satisfied with my progress, when someone would call out that blasted word and race to the front to collect their prize. I was so close! I was so far away. I didn’t win.

But my friends did fantastically. At one point, my buddy was just a spot away from a bingo. We held our breath, waiting to see if their number would be called. And then — believe it or not — right when we had started to lose hope — the number was called, and my friend jumped up in pure glee. They were the winner of that round, collecting the $100 cash prize and the glory that comes from a bingo win.

Article continues after sponsor message

The rest of the rounds went well, though I never did manage a bingo. At one point, we took a break from the game, and I will call this segment of the night the Coke Zero Interlude. One of my best friends announced she wanted a Coke Zero, and I offered to join her at the cash bar. As we waited in line, I mentioned I had never had a Coke Zero before.

“You know, if I was on a desert island and I could only have one drink, I would choose Coke Zero with lime,” she announced. “It’s so good. It’s sweeter than Diet Coke, which makes it better, but it’s healthier than normal Coke, so you can drink it guilt-free. I have one at work almost every day as a little treat.”

She continued to gush about Coke Zero. I’m highly suggestible and eager to try new things. Back at our table, we both sipped our sodas and I have to admit, she was right. Coke Zero is my new favorite drink.

As bingo continued, we didn’t have any more wins at my table, but we did have a lot of fun. The games concluded and my friends and I stuck around at the VFW for another hour, shooting pool and chatting about nothing in particular. But I was also thinking about Centerstone.

With the lights back on, I had noticed a slip of paper at our table that I hadn’t seen when the night started. It was a card from Centerstone, advertising the 988 crisis line number and some of the services that Centerstone offers.

While the night itself was a ton of fun and a great way to raise money for the organization, the purpose of the evening wasn’t lost on me, my friends and the other attendees. There are people in our community who rely on Centerstone for these vital, life-saving services, countless folks whose quality of life has greatly improved thanks to accessible mental healthcare.

We’re lucky to have an organization like Centerstone in our community, but it also underscores the fact that we need more services and support for people who are struggling with mental health, substance use and other challenges.

I’m proud to support Centerstone in any way I can, and I had a lot of fun doing so this weekend. And in turn, Centerstone is supporting our community. That’s pretty cool.

Visit their official website at Centerstone.org to learn more about their services in Alton and beyond.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: