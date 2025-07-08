I love writing about nonprofits and organizations that are doing good work in the community.

We’re lucky in the Riverbend region, where there are countless orgs and groups out there that you can work with to receive or give help. I’ve learned about some of these places just through my research for articles. Sometimes I’m simply scrolling through my Facebook feed when I discover a new (or new-to-me) nonprofit that is doing the coolest work.

I’ve written about a lot of these organizations in the past and have also, with the knowledge I gained from my writing, volunteered at a few of them. These are the articles I love to write, the ones where I feel like I’m helping someone else by sharing the information.

Whether the nonprofit is advertising an upcoming fundraiser or simply sharing more about what they do, I’m always happy to write a story about their work so people know more about how they can help and where they can receive assistance if they need it.

What’s more, I feel very fortunate that these organizations trust me to tell their stories. Most of the founders and executive directors who take the time out of their busy schedules to talk to me have a personal connection to the organization.

For a lot of them, these orgs are their babies, and they are trusting me to take that information and use it in a way that will inspire others to care as much as they do. That’s an honor.

In my two years at RiverBender.com, I’ve worked hard to write articles that help other people. One of the first things I did when I started here was begin research for my “Riverbend Resources” series. You might’ve read “Riverbend Resources If You Struggle with Addiction” or “Riverbend Resources If You Experience Domestic Violence,” among others.

(By the way, I’m always looking for suggestions for issues or experiences to highlight. Send me an email at sydney@riverbender.com if you have an idea.)

The goal of these articles is to promote some of the fantastic resources we have in our region and help people get connected to services if they need them. If we can support people who are vulnerable, our whole community grows stronger. I want to see the community thrive.

I’m not a doctor. (I faint at the sight of blood.) I’m not a lawyer. (I cry when I argue.) I am a journalist. My skillset is writing. If I can use that for good, to help others, that’s what I want to do.

Knowledge is power, and my job is to inform people. I’m lucky to have the opportunity to do that in a way that helps other people whenever possible. When I get the chance to write about a nonprofit, I’m thriving. When I have the time to squeeze out another Riverbend Resources article, I’m satisfied.

It’s a gift to have a job that fulfills you and does some good, too. At least, I hope it does good, as that’s my intention as a writer. I’ll keep looking for chances to help.

And like I said earlier, if you have a story idea for a nonprofit or organization that’s doing good work in the community, or if you have a suggestion for an experience you’d like to see highlighted in the Riverbend Resources series, just let me know. My email is sydney@riverbender.com and I’m always eager to hear from folks and take their ideas.

