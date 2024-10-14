Well, I’m proud to share that I did it. I swore I’d find some fall fun this year, and I’ve officially crossed a big item off my Fall Bucket List: I went to the apple orchard.

More specifically, I went to Eckert’s up in Grafton and spent the day picking apples, choosing the best pumpkin, feeding the goats and all around living out my fall dreams.

My busy Sunday started with a cup of coffee at Germania’s downtown location and a hike up the stairs to take a look at the river. They have a gorgeous view of downtown Alton, and my friends and I were eager to share it with one of our buddies who is new to the Alton scene.

There’s nothing better than spending a weekend morning at one of our town’s indie coffee shops. I love rotating between all of the shops, and this was another great day hanging out with my friends and supporting a local business.

Fast forward an hour and here we were, caffeinated, ready for a gorgeous drive up the River Road to Grafton. The leaves are just starting to change, and you can see a hint of oranges and reds in the foliage. We blasted music and drove with the windows down.

At Eckert’s, we were immediately overwhelmed by the choices. Where to start? Kids ran around and families called after each other and we stood in the middle of it all, enjoying the fall temperatures and deciding which fun fall activity to pursue first.

Fortunately, one of my friends made the decision for us by beelining for the goats. For 25 cents, you could get a handful of pellets and feed them. We took turns exchanging our quarters for goat food and then sticking our hands through the fence, so the goats could gobble down the pellets.

I immediately found a favorite goat. He and I were fast friends, our friendship likely accelerated by the food in my hand. I pet him as he nibbled and decided that maybe goats are my new favorite animal.

After the goats were fed, we boarded the wagon to head out to the fields, where there were endless rows of apple trees. We took our time picking the apples, searching for the ripest, least bruised fruit. Bees buzzed around us, munching on juicy apples rotting on the ground.

We took turns boosting each other up to grab for the highest apples. We chatted about the apple-based desserts we plan to bake. We debated on the merits of each apple variety, though I’d argue most apples taste more or less the same. By the end of our excursion, we had several pounds of apples and grandiose plans for apple pies, apple crisps, caramel apples and more.

The pumpkin patch awaited us. The wagon drove us out to a field full of orange, white and green pumpkins. We searched the field far and wide, looking for the best of all the pumpkins. I found a weird, warty pumpkin and joked that it matched my personality.

Back at the main store, we paid for our apples and pumpkins and other assorted treats, then settled at a picnic table to share apple cider and good conversation. With the fall breeze, the beautiful blue skies and fantastic company, I was very satisfied with my day.

Will I actually bake anything with the apples we picked? To be determined. Did I have a great time experiencing this fall tradition? Absolutely.

I’ve got one fall item crossed off my bucket list, and now it’s your turn. Get out and do something fun with the fall weather we can expect this week! After all, we only get this once a year.