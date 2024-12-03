It’s a Riverbend rite of passage, going to Fast Eddie’s for your 21st birthday.

I recently found myself at the bar to celebrate my brother’s 21st. It was a treat to return to the local hotspot and see what had changed since my own birthday. As it turns out, nothing had changed, and that’s part of the Fast Eddie’s charm.

We filed into the building and experienced the first rite of passage: flashing your ID. My brother proudly presented his ID and collected his Fast Eddie’s t-shirt, a gift given to all those who spend their 21st at the bar. He was pumped.

My own 21st birthday was a little different. I turned 21 during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, so there was no going out. My family and I sampled drinks and watched movies in our pajamas, making the most of an unfortunate situation.

Though it wasn’t a traditional 21st and I didn’t get the Fast Eddie’s experience, I still look back on that day fondly. And most importantly, I still experienced the real, number-one rite of passage that most people enjoy on their 21st: drinking just a little too much.

Not only that, but Fast Eddie’s was very kind to me when I finally stopped by the bar for the first time a few months later. The bouncer looked at my ID, did a double-take at my birthday, and asked if I had been before. When I said no and blamed the pandemic, he gifted me a shirt to wear, which I wear proudly to this day. I’m proud to be a Riverbend native and a Fast Eddie’s attendee, even if I missed that 21st milestone.

All of that being said, I was glad my brother got to have his wild 21st. Even though I did not contribute to the wildness. As the band rocked out and the clock ticked on, I found myself getting sleepy.

I am not a party animal; there’s no way around it. Give me a drink or two and I’m asleep. I did my best to stay awake and celebrate the birthday boy, but I was wiped out by 10 p.m.

Going out is my kryptonite, and yet I still like to do it. I’m in that phase of my life where I enjoy a night out with friends and look forward to it, but only every now and then.

Once upon a time, I could stay up with the best of them. I still remember the Halloween when I got home as the sun was coming up, or all the nights spent dancing at bars and jamming out to old pop songs. But in my old age (I’m 24), I am no longer so adventurous.

I prefer an early night in with a bad reality TV show and a blanket on the couch. The best scenario is when my two cats join me, and then we’re all three asleep before the clock strikes midnight.

And in fact, that’s exactly how I ended the night after our Fast Eddie’s adventure. The party raged on, but I found myself tucked in bed and fast asleep.

To all the 21-year-olds out there who are excited for their wild nights of parties, bar-hopping and fun, I salute you. Those days are behind me. But I still do love the occasional night out, especially at our local establishments. It was a treat to stop by Fast Eddie’s and experience the 21st birthday I didn’t get to have with someone I love very much.

Where else should I go visit? Let me know in the comments. In the meantime, I’m falling asleep with two cats on my chest and another episode of “The Golden Bachelorette” playing on TV.

