Riverbend Students Named: Iowa State University Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List
Angie Hunt - Iowa State University
June 25, 2025 9:45 AM
AMES, Iowa - More than 11,300 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the 2025 spring semester Dean's List, including the following Riverbend area students:
Edwardsville
- Mitchell Henry Steinkuehler, Mechanical Engineering, B.S.
- Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, Industrial Engineering, B.S.
Hamel
- William Reese Kirk, Mechanical Engineering, B.S.
Jerseyville
- Kendal Marie Lacy, Industrial Design Undergraduate Pre-Major
Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
