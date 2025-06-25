Riverbend Students Named: Iowa State University Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AMES, Iowa - More than 11,300 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the 2025 spring semester Dean's List, including the following Riverbend area students: Edwardsville

Mitchell Henry Steinkuehler, Mechanical Engineering, B.S.

Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, Industrial Engineering, B.S. Hamel

William Reese Kirk, Mechanical Engineering, B.S. Jerseyville Kendal Marie Lacy, Industrial Design Undergraduate Pre-Major Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.