ALTON/GODFREY – Test your knowledge about movies, songs and tidbits of information at the upcoming trivia night sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey. The Time Travel-themed event is set for Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club in Godfrey; doors open at 6 p.m., with trivia starting at 7 p.m.

Tables may be reserved in advance at a discounted rate of $175; individual seats and walk-ins are $30 each. Included in the ticket price: unlimited soda, as well as draft beer from two kegs, until the kegs are depleted. No outside alcohol is allowed, however a cash bar is available.

Participants are invited to bring their own snacks and decorate their tables with a Time Travel theme, such as favorite decade, etc., with prizes for the best decorated table. Proceeds from the event benefits local child safety initiatives, such as safe sleep kits, car seats, outreach and more.

Trivia night registration and sponsorship opportunities are available through the Rotary website at riverbendrotary.com/trivia. Round sponsors for local businesses at $150 per table includes a 30 second announcement about each participating business prior to the round.

Additional trivia night activities:

? Silent auction of themed baskets

? Chances to win a wheelbarrow of booze!

? 50-50, plus Heads or Tails and other games!

Rotary, the world’s first service club organization, is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders. The local Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey meets at Noon every Thursday at Senior Services Plus in Alton. For more information on membership, please visit https://riverbendrotary.com.

