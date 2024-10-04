ALTON - The Racial Justice Committee of YWCA Southwestern Illinois recently gifted over 150 books to West Elementary School in Alton, thanks to a $1,700 grant awarded to the Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton-Godfrey. Rotarians from the Club, also known as Riverbend Rotary, and representatives from the YWCA recently delivered the books to TaRael Kee, the new principal of West Elementary.

TaRael, along with School Librarian Steve Doering and students in the library were on hand to receive the books. “Many thanks to the Riverbend Rotary and YWCA for taking time to think about us and our children. These books will go a long way,” says TaRael, noting that he and the teachers have ambitious goals for students at West Elementary and they believe the students have potential to reach those goals.

“These kids lit up when they saw the books - they noticed that the books’ characters are like them and look like them.”

“We are excited to partner with the YWCA and West Elementary School on this important literacy project,” says Monica Bristow, a founding member of Riverbend Rotary and immediate past-president who helped to secure the grant. “A primary goal of Rotary International is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education and increase adult literacy, and this project certainly is a match.”

Second grade through fifth grade students at West will benefit from the books, says Dorothy Hummel, executive director of the YWCA. “We love improving our local school libraries with new engaging and diverse books,” says Dorothy.

Second grade books explore a treasure trove of literature celebrating African American and BIPOC voices across history, STEM, fiction and more. Featuring 100+ engaging books, this collection introduces young readers to inspiring figures, diverse narratives, and cultural perspectives, encouraging curiosity and empathy. From historical achievements to imaginative tales, these books ignite a passion for learning while promoting inclusivity in the classroom.

Third and fourth grade books delve into a world of knowledge and discovery, spotlighting African American and BIPOC literature across various genres. With carefully curated books celebrating cultural diversity in history, STEM, and fiction, students explore diverse perspectives, fostering critical thinking and cultural awareness. Each book serves as a gateway to expanding knowledge, embracing diversity, and nurturing inclusive classrooms.

And fifth grade books embark on an enlightening journey through African American and BIPOC literature across STEM, historical narratives, and fiction. Featuring several dozen diverse books, this collection empowers students to explore diverse cultures, scientific advancements, and inspiring stories that encourage empathy, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation for inclusivity in literature and education.

“Our Racial Justice Committee worked closely with Eye See Me, a book store in St. Louis that features many wonderful multi-cultural books,” adds Dorothy. In addition, the Racial Justice Committee ordered copies of We’re Different, We’re the Same, The Awesome Kids Guide to Race, A is for Activist, as well as Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You from Amazon.

The YWCA is just one of several organizations that benefit from grants and fundraising efforts by Riverbend Rotary. Rotarians are community volunteers who are committed to making an impact in our local communities through service, collaboration and empowerment. Riverbend Rotary supports local infant and child wellness and safety outreach efforts, with recent financial gifts given to the YWCA, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Weekly club meetings for Riverbend Rotary are held every Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Senior Services Plus in Alton. For more information about membership in Riverbend Rotary, visit RiverbendRotary.com.