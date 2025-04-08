ALTON – In observance of the National Day of Prayer, Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy (RCLA) will host an evening of worship, prayer, and community unity on Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place in the RCLA Gymnasium, located at 2009 Seminary St. in Alton.

The gathering invites churches, pastors, worship teams, community leaders, and residents from across the Riverbend region to unite in prayer for the city, state, and nation.

“We believe prayer changes communities,” said a spokesperson from RCLA. “In a divided world, we are choosing to come together in hope and truth, seeking God’s wisdom, protection, and direction.”

A Gathering with Purpose

Regional pastors and community leaders will guide attendees in prayer over key societal areas, including:

Government – Local, state, and national leaders

Churches and Pastors – For unity and boldness in leadership

Families and Marriages – Seeking strength, healing, and restoration

First Responders and Medical Workers – Honoring those on the front lines

Military and Veterans – Remembering those who serve and have served

Schools – Lifting up students, educators, and administrators

Media and the Arts – For integrity, truth, and positive influence

The Lost and the Church’s Mission – A renewed passion for outreach

Local worship teams will lead musical praise throughout the evening, creating a space for reflection and worship.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Call to Unity

Organizers emphasize that the event is open to everyone—whether churchgoers or not, families or individuals, civic leaders or students. Their goal is to create a space for humility and unity under the Lordship of Jesus.

“Last year’s gathering at the Alton Amphitheater was an unforgettable day,” the RCLA spokesperson added. “God’s presence was evident in every moment, every detail. We’re honored to host it this year and pray that it continues to be a time of refreshing and revival for our community.”

This will be the first time RCLA has hosted the local National Day of Prayer gathering, and organizers hope it becomes an annual tradition rooted in the school’s mission—to raise confident Christian leaders, instill Biblical truth, and unite the community under the authority of God’s Word.

“We aren’t just a school,” the spokesperson said. “We’re part of the Body of Christ in this region. This night is about bringing all of God’s people together to seek His’s face, worship and pray in unity over our community.”

Event Details

What: National Day of Prayer – Riverbend Community Gathering

When: Thursday, May 1, 2025 | 6–8 p.m.

Where: Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy Gymnasium

Address: 2009 Seminary St., Alton, IL 62002

Who: Open to the public – all are welcome

Info & RSVP:altonndp.com | riverbend.academy/events

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for seating. Promotional materials and updates are available on Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy’s Facebook page.

About Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy

Formerly known as Mississippi Valley Christian School, RCLA is a private Christian school in Alton, IL, serving students from Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Brighton, and surrounding areas. The school partners with Christian families to nurture spiritually grounded, academically excellent, and mission-minded leaders prepared to make an impact for Christ.

