ALTON - This past Friday night, Dec. 13, 2024, Mississippi Valley Christian School brought the spirit of Christmas to life with a heartfelt and inspiring program, where students showcased their musical and theatrical talents. The evening’s theme focused on the true meaning of Christmas, reminding everyone of faith, unity, and hope.

The program included a powerful message from school administrator Tim Lee, who passionately spoke about the school’s mission and the importance of community support. His words resonated with the crowd as he shared, “God has called us to unity. Yes, there are things we may not always agree on, but here, we have 28 churches in our community united by one purpose: to raise children for Christ in a safe, Christian environment, sheltered from the influences of the outside world. Here, teachers love their students, have a Biblical worldview, and pour into their lives in a positive, faith-filled way. The fundamentals of our faith unite us. By this shall Alton know we are His disciples: by our love for one another. If we stand together, God will do something miraculous here.”

The message was followed by a call to action, encouraging families and supporters to help fund the final semester and pave the way for the relaunch of a new Christian school on the same campus in 2025.

The response was overwhelming with over $45,000 in pledges that evening. Over this week more donations and pledges brought the total raised to over $225,000. With over 81% pledged, the School Board voted unanimously to move forward to complete the school year believing the remainder would be raised.

The leadership and staff of the school consider this incredible movement to be nothing short of a Christmas miracle. Reflecting on the Christmas Program, the school shared, “We are still in awe of the incredible evening we had at our Christmas Program! Over 350 people joined us to celebrate this beautiful season, supporting our students as they used their God-given talents to worship the Lord. It was a night filled with joy, praise, and fellowship. We are so very thankful to our families and everyone who has come forward to support our mission.”

Mississippi Valley Christian School has served as a ministry of Faith Baptist Church since 1974, faithfully educating students for 50 years. Now, as it transitions into an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization under new leadership, the school is laying the foundation for its future.

Article continues after sponsor message

With plans to reopen as a new Christian school in August 2025, its mission remains steadfast: to provide students in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Brighton, Wood River, and surrounding communities with a Christ-centered education. This vision focuses on building strong Biblical foundations, fostering Christian character, and preparing students to be leaders who can influence their culture and community for Christ. With small class sizes and a student-to-teacher ratio of 9:1, the school remains committed to providing academic excellence in a nurturing environment where teachers are deeply invested in their students’ success.

Now, more than ever, the school calls on the community to stand together and help ensure that their vision for the future becomes a reality. Mississippi Valley Christian School is deeply grateful to God for this remarkable movement and is making meaningful progress toward meeting the financial needs required to fulfill its mission. Every contribution paves Mississippi Valley Christian Academy 2009 Seminary St Alton, IL 62002 the way for the future of the school.

Join the movement by donating today at www.mvcs-il.org/donate.

Discover more about the school’s impact and vision at www.mvcs-il.org.

Together, this community can create a lasting legacy for Christ. About Mississippi Valley Christian School: Mississippi Valley Christian School provides a Christ-centered education that assists parents in their God-given responsibility of training their children.

Located in Alton, IL, MVCS expects parents to parent their children, Pastors to pastor their churches, and Churches to teach sound doctrine. We provide a service of supporting these Biblical roles and responsibilities as parents raise their children for Christ.

More like this: