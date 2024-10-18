Our Daily Show Interview! Riverbend Patriots: Military Appreciation Night on 9/13

ALTON - Fans of Bloody Marys and supporting local veterans will have the perfect opportunity for both at the Riverbend Patriots’ Bloody Mary Competition fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

From 12 to 4 p.m. at Roper’s Regal Beagle, attendees can try each competitor’s spin on the Bloody Mary for just $25 per person before voting for their favorites. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Riverbend Patriots at (618) 447-9996 or RiverbendPatriots@gmail.com.

Riverbend Patriots is a local organization dedicated to helping veterans, service members, and first responders “heal through fellowship and activities,” according to their Facebook page.

Dustin Dixon, vice president of Riverbend Patriots, said all proceeds from the event will go to the organization to help them continue their mission.

“A bunch of bars and restaurants in the area are bringing their own recipes,” he said. “We’re going to be outside, everybody will have their own little station set up.”

There will be first, second, and third-place rankings for both the “People’s Choice” and “Judge’s Choice” awards. Competitors’ drinks will be judged on a 30-point scale including a maximum of 10 points each for creativity, taste, and presentation.

Interested competitors should be at the Reagle Beagle by 11 a.m. to begin setup. They should also make note of a few things that will, and will not, be provided. Alcohol, ice, cups, and tables will be provided, but other drink ingredients, coolers, ice scoops, and power sources will not.

Contestants are encouraged to promote their bar or business, but should check before the competition if awnings are available. Contestants may also have help from up to two assistant bartenders, but are not allowed to take any form of payment for drinks served.

For more details about the Bloody Mary Competition, see the Riverbend Patriots Facebook page or the full interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.