ALTON – Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy (RCLA) invites the Riverbend community to a powerful evening of fellowship, worship, and prayer in observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the RCLA Gymnasium, 2009 Seminary Street in Alton, IL.

This year’s event will begin with a Fellowship Reception from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., oMering attendees the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and connect with local missions making an impact across the Riverbend. Guests can meet ministry leaders, hear their stories, and discover how God is moving through His people to bring hope and healing to our community.

Participating missions include:

Tigerlili Resources

CEIFA International Missions

Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy

Salvation Army

Thrive

Restore Network

Oasis Women's Center Following the reception, the evening will transition into a time of worship and guided prayer, led by pastors and leaders from across the region:

Melissa Steel, Candidate for Illinois State Representative 2026

Jared Six, Abundant Church

Lori Saunders, Thrive

Meredith Seithel, Tigerlili Resources

David Runyan, CEIFA International Missions

Holly Camacaro, LifeChurchX

United to Revive Ministries will lead worship throughout the evening, creating space for spiritual reflection and praise. The event will also be interpreted for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, ensuring accessibility for all.

“We believe prayer changes communities,” said a spokesperson for RCLA. “In a divided world, we are choosing to come together in hope and truth, seeking God’s wisdom, protection, and direction.”

This marks the first time RCLA will host the local National Day of Prayer gathering, aligning with the school’s mission to raise confident Christian leaders and unite the community under the authority of God’s Word.

“We aren’t just a school,” the spokesperson added. “We’re part of the Body of Christ in this region. This night is about bringing all of God’s people together to seek His face, worship, and pray in unity over our community.”

Event Details

What: National Day of Prayer – Riverbend Community Gathering When: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Fellowship Reception: 5:00–6:00 p.m.

Worship & Prayer: 6:00–8:00 p.m. Where: Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy Gymnasium Address: 2009 Seminary Street, Alton, IL 62002

Who: Open to the public – all are welcome

Info & RSVP: altonndp.com | riverbend.academy/events Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for seating. Updates and promotional materials are available on Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy’s Facebook page. About Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy Formerly Mississippi Valley Christian School, RCLA is a private Christian school serving Alton and surrounding communities. It partners with Christian families to nurture spiritually grounded, academically excellent, and mission-minded leaders equipped to impact the world for Christ.

