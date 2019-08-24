ALTON - Riverbend Kitchen and More offers a one-stop-shop for home renovation, with a professional staff with interior design backgrounds. Located in Alton, RK&M specializes in kitchen and bath renovations but have also created wet bars, built-in bookshelves, and drop zones.

Their experienced staff and designers are always eager to help create and execute the design of your dreams.

“Our staff comes from backgrounds in design, cabinetry, all from within the industry. Each of them is eager to help our customers create a beautiful space within their homes. We recently added Susan Krouse to our team. With over 16 years of design experience, we are so happy to have her,” said manager Deehan Coffman.

From the initial design to the installation, Riverbend Kitchen and More are there with their customers through the whole process. Helping to create an easy and timely renovation. With a focus on countertops and cabinets, they offer a wide array of options making it easy to find the perfect items for each customer's personal style. Their website offers an extensive portfolio of some of their stunning transformations.

“We are apart of the project every step of the way with our customers,” said Coffman.

Riverbend Kitchen and More opened in 2014 and has seen great success, expanding their staff and offerings ever since. With many happy customers of their services, from entire renovations to new cabinets or counters. Their experience in kitchen and bathroom renovations ensures an easy experience with a great end result.

Riverbend Kitchen and More is located at 215 Herbert St. Alton, Illinois. Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., they are more than happy to have you stop by and check out their showroom. Check out their website and see photos of their renovations at www.riverbendkm.com or check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/riverbendkitchenandmore

