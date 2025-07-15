Our Daily Show: Riverbend Head Start- Impact of Community Christmas!

ALTON - Riverbend Head Start is one of 17 agencies that receives assistance through Community Christmas, and the organization encourages people to support the initiative so their families can enjoy the holiday.

Community Christmas is an annual initiative sponsored by United Way. Freer Auto Body in Godfrey will support Community Christmas with a Christmas in July fundraiser on Friday, July 18, 2025. Gene Howell, the president of Riverbend Head Start, emphasized that the fundraiser is a great chance to support the cause and help their families have a merry Christmas.

“Community Christmas obviously is about preparing for the holidays. What better time to start than now for our families?” Howell said. “For a lot of our families, the biggest thing is they get the message from the community that, hey, we care about you and your kids. The kids, the message they get is they get something for Christmas that’s not used. It’s brand new, and that’s a pretty big deal.”

Howell explained that the organization welcomes community members who want to sponsor their families. As the holiday approaches, staff members take note of which kids and families are still not sponsored, and they use the Community Christmas money to buy developmentally appropriate toys, clothing, hygiene products, household items and other necessities.

Last year, Freer Auto Body raised over $75,000, and Riverbend Head Start was allocated about $5,000 to spend on their families. Staff members spent the money at Target and gave caregivers the items so they could gift them to their children.

Howell encourages people to stop by Freer Auto Body on July 18 to support the Christmas in July fundraiser. You can also call Howell directly at 618-463-8911 to buy $10 raffle tickets. All proceeds from the tickets and the fundraiser will go to nonprofits like Riverbend Head Start.

As an organization, Riverbend Head Start operates as a preschool program for kids ages birth through 5 while assisting families. Howell explained that their goal is to make sure the families are settled and stable so the kids can be successful in kindergarten and beyond.

“What we’re really doing is joining organizations across our county. We’re building a network of service providers to build a better community,” he said. “We’re working with the kids, we’re working with adults, moving them on their goals, moving the kids on developmental goals, so that when they get to kindergarten they’re ready to learn and when the parents get to kindergarten they’re ready to be supportive parents.”

You can visit their official website at RiverbendFamilies.org for more information about Riverbend Head Start, including how to donate directly to the organization. For more information about Christmas in July or Community Christmas and how you can support, read this article on RiverBender.com.

