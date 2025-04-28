ALTON – Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) is teaming up with the Illinois Head Start Association (IHSA) in their #SaveHeadStart advocacy campaign. Head Start locations throughout the state will take part in the “For the People, By the People” photo series, which willhighlight the people and programs that keep Head Start running in our communities. The series will roll out in the coming weeks on social media and the web.

The #SaveHeadStart series and other advocacy efforts are in response to an April 16th article in the Washington Post indicating that the White House’s 2026 budget proposal would eliminate funding for Head Start altogether.

“With so much uncertainty around future funding for Head Start, our nation has a choice to make in continuing to nurture a promise made 60 years ago to our youngest and most vulnerable learners,” says Gene Howell, President & CEO. “In addition to advocating locally for our children, now is the time to elevate our voices as parents, community members and constituents to ensure that our members of Congress get the message loud and clear that Head Start is a value added to our nation and we are not willing to sit quietly on the sidelines and allow the current administration to eliminate this national treasure.”

The Head Start model is centered around four pillars: Education, Health, Parent Engagement & Support, and Local Design.

"Head Start has been life-changing for my family,” says parent and Head Start Advocate Samantha Jolliff. “My four-year-old twins are thriving in their final year, just as my two older boys did before them. When we moved to Granite City, Riverbend welcomed us with open arms, and I quickly became involved in Policy Council. What started as a way to stay engaged became an opportunity to advocate - not just for my children, but for families like mine. I've had the privilege of speaking to senators, state representatives, and even marching in D.C. to share the impact of Head Start. Riverbend has empowered me as a parent, and I am forever grateful for the confidence, support, and opportunities it has given my children and me."

While the Head Start and Early Head Start program(s) are not fully-funded by the federal government, these programs rely mostly on federal dollars. According to the IHSA, the FY24 budget provided the funding to serve 28,397 Head Start/Early Head Start children and their families throughout Illinois. In the six decades since its founding, Head Start Preschool and Early Head Start have served nearly 40 million children and their families in the U.S.