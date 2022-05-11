MADISON COUNTY – Recently, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) hired Precious Frazier as the new Staffing and Training Manager. She comes to the Agency with over 10 years of combined experience in Management and Human Resources.

After earning her Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership from Greenville University, Precious’ career quickly transitioned from Retail to Human Resources. Within the first few months, she became interim Human Resources Manager. Since then, Precious has developed a specialty in recruitment and retention and employee relations, also earning her MBA from Greenville University.

In Precious’ current role as Staffing and Training Manager, she works closely with the hiring Supervisors and the Human Resources Director, managing full cycle employee recruitment and overseeing onboarding and orientation, ensuring compliance, monitoring credentials, and developing and implementing training strategies.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon employment, Frazier expressed, “I am excited to join the team at Riverbend Head Start and Family Services and continue implementing change and impacting the lives of others.” Precious believes that in order to have a better community, we must first start with ourselves.

About Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 501 (c )3 non-profit organization which began supporting the families and individuals of Madison County in 1916. More than 105 years later, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services operates six centers, offering a two generational approach supporting the growth of both parents and children through its Head Start and Early Head Start programs that serve more than 1,000 people each year. For young children enrolled in the program, ages birth to five years old, Riverbend

Head Start & Family Services offer early childhood education, as well as health and nutrition services. For families and individuals enrolled in the program, they offer parenting and emotional support, social services, family literacy and various individual strengthening and family case management services. For more information about Riverbend Head Start & Family Services and its program, please visit www.riverbendfamilies.org or call (618) 463-5946.

More like this: