ALTON –Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) is pleased to host its 3rd annual Donor Appreciation and Back-to-School celebration on Tuesday, August 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Vera Lee Meeting & Event Venue in Alton.

In addition to our donors and corporate sponsors, Alton Mayor David Goins has confirmed his attendance, along with Police Chief Jarrett Ford.

"It is without a doubt that we don’t say thank you enough or have the opportunity to personally thank those who believe in us the most,” said President/CEO Gene Howell. “We look forward to seeing our mission partners on August 5 for the opportunity to thank them as we embark on our upcoming school year that’s filled with a world of possibilities.”

At Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, our efforts to help families overcome generational poverty are successful because of the support of our caring and committed donors, volunteers and community partners.

Guest speakers this year include President/CEO Gene Howell, Board Vice Chair Damian Jones, Madison County Coroner Nick Novacich, RHSFS Policy Council member Samantha Jolliff, and RHSFS Mental Health Specialist, Tasha Meeks, who was recently named one of the Top 20 Professionals Under 40 by the Telegraph. RHSFS Board Secretary Megan Schranck will serve as the program’s emcee.

This will be a casual evening of food, drinks and celebrating those who support our work of empowering children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges. Food will be provided by the Fairview Heights based Takozz Food Truck. Drinks will be provided by Vera Lee Meeting & Event Venue. In addition, we have added a dessert truck this year. The Alton based Jewel the Ice Cream Truck will provide ice cream for our guests.

