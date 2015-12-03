Riverbend Growth Assosication announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: - 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. – Alton, IL Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! - Continuum Technology Group – St. Louis, MO - Heights Finance Corporation – Alton, IL The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending