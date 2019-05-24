ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association’s annual Duck Race has been moved due to the flooding of the mighty Mississippi River. Duck Race 2019 will now be a “Party in the Park Duck Raffle” at the area of Gordon Moore Park’s Muenstermann Pavilion. The Party in Park Duck Raffle will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 30 with the raffle being drawn around 6:30 p.m. This is a location change only.

Admission is $5 per person. Additional ducks will be available for purchase. Approximately 100 prizes will be given away thanks to our generous local companies. We would like to thank our Corporate Sponsors for their generous support of the event, and our amazing Co-Hosts who help us make this the biggest networking event of the summer. There will be endless opportunities to learn about new and existing businesses and organizations in the community.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

