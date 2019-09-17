GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) hosts its annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon where Captain of the RiverBend honors will be awarded to organizations and businesses that are making a difference in the community through economic enhancement, community involvement, and government & public enhancement. Honorees for the annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon include Alton Main Street, City of Wood River, EG Plaza LLC, Marquette Catholic High School, Senior Services Plus, and West Star Aviation.

The RiverBend Growth Association is honoring EG Plaza LLC, Marquette Catholic High School, Senior Services Plus, and West Star Aviation for their economic enhancement of the Riverbend. The RBGA will honor Alton Main Street for their community involvement in the Riverbend. The Growth Association will also honor the City of Wood River for their government and public enhancement of the Riverbend. More information on the accomplishments of these six honorees will be shared at the State of the RiverBend Luncheon.

The RiverBend Growth Association's Executive Committee, chaired by Rob Schwartz of TheBANK of Edwardsville, soon to be Busey Bank reviewed the nominations. The Executive Committee is made up of past Chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Chair-Elect.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association’s annual State of the RiverBend is held on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons with registration and networking starting at 11:00 AM and the program starting at 12:15 PM after the buffet luncheon. Individual tickets are available and sponsorships are available as well. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight, recognition in the State of the RiverBend program, and recognition on the Growth Association’s website and social media page. If you are interested in an individual ticket or a sponsorship please visit our website at www.growthassociation.com, call the office at 618-467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com. Sponsorship Deadline is October 11th, 2019.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township.

More like this: