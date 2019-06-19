ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Williams Office Products, Inc. as its Small Business of the Month for June 2019.

Williams Office Products, Inc. is a full-line office equipment, furniture, and supply retailer founded by Jack Williams in 1953. They have served the business community in the Riverbend for over 60 years with an extensive line of office automation equipment, office furnishings, and stationary supplies. Jack Williams is now retired, but the business remains a family-owned and operated entity with second and third generation owners. They sell, install, and maintain the things you want to make your office environment both functional and comfortable.

Williams Office Products, Inc.’s mission and vision are providing a great workplace for their employees and their families, as well as offering great service to their loyal customers. They strongly believe in commitment to local businesses. They always emphasize, “Buying local to support our community,” and they follow through with that themselves. They have sponsored or donated to many local organizations including Riverbend Head Start, Senior Services Plus, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Simmons Foundation, Mustache March (Back the Blue), and many other organizations within the Riverbend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Williams Office Products, Inc. carries all the major and respected name brands you expect from a professional, full-line equipment center including: SHARP, HEWLETT PACKARD, BROTHER, SAMSUNG, LEXMARK, GBC, and FELLOWS. They stay well-stocked on supplies and parts for these brands so they can guarantee their availability for years to come. Williams Office Products, Inc. also has the ability to serve your food service needs by offering products from Boardwalk such as food preparation supplies, cups and lids, dinnerware, napkins, cutlery, straws and stirrers, catering and take-out, and other sustainable products.

Williams Office Products, Inc. is located at 500 E Broadway, Alton IL 62002. To call Williams Office Products, Inc. their phone number is 618-462-1079, and visit their website at www.williamsoffice.com. Stay up to date with news and information by liking their Facebook page @williamsoffice.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: